VOA Country Music Fest is facing a lawsuit. The local Fox affiliate reported that West Chester Township is suing the company behind the event, claiming that it still owes money for police, fire, and EMS services at the 2026 festival.

The lawsuit alleges that Further Festivals, LLC still owes nearly $82,000 from the 2026 festival. The lawsuit further claims that the company delivered late payments after the past events, which have been held in the Cincinnati suburb since 2023.

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In total, the lawsuit contains four counts: two for breach of contract, another for keeping a benefit without paying for it, and a final one which asks a judge to interpret the contracts.

So far, festival organizers have yet to speak out about the lawsuit.

What to Know About VOA Country Music Fest

The legal action came four months after West Chester Township opted not to renew Further Festivals LLC’s license agreement for organizers to hold the event in 2027.

At the time, West Chester Township said that the festival hadn’t “produced a measurable local economic benefit sufficient to offset” the significant resources it requires, Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

In a statement to the outlet the following month, West Chester Township said that it “cannot continue to commit substantial public resources and assume financial risk for a private, for-profit event without timely payment or demonstrated positive economic impact to the community.”

Festival organizers, the township claimed, were late to pay for public safety costs in 2024 and 2025. That prompted the township to “involve legal counsel to receive payment.”

Additionally, the township alleged that “Further Festivals creates financial risk for the Township by not paying bills on time, failing to meet contractual obligations, and failing to repair and remediate public property wholly and in a timely manner.”

Despite the ongoing dispute, the event will still go ahead in Ohio next year. In fact, in August, organizers announced that the next event will take place at the Butler County Fairgrounds in Hamilton, Ohio, from Aug. 5-7, 2027.

“This festival belongs to more than one location. It belongs to the fans, artists, employees, vendors, sponsors and community partners who have helped build it,” Tyler Wogenstahl, the president of Further Concepts and Investors and the founder of the VOA Music Festival, said at the time. “Our responsibility now is to take VOA somewhere it is welcomed, supported and given the opportunity to grow.”

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