Popular Country Music Festival Announces New Home After Being Forced To Leave Longtime Venue

Throughout the history of the Voices of America Country Music Festival, organizers have welcomed top names like Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, and numerous others. For the last few years, the festival has called West Chester home. But with the township and Further Festivals not coming to an agreement, fans wondered what the future would look like for the event. While cutting ties with West Chester, the VOA Music Festival announced its upcoming 2027 season.

Although West Chester was grateful for the relationship it built with organizers, the township believed that public safety wasn’t being considered a top priority. “West Chester Township recognizes the festival’s popularity and appreciates the work of the event organizers, public safety personnel, and community partners who have supported the event. At the same time, hosting an event of this size requires significant resources for public safety, operational planning and property restoration.”

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Adding to the town’s worries, West Chester Township claimed that the festival had yet to produce “a measurable local economic benefit sufficient to offset these impacts.” No longer having to worry, fans would be looking past West Chester in 2027 as the festival will move to the Butler County Fairgrounds in Hamilton, Ohio.

[RELATED: Country Music Festival Canceled Days Before Event—a Spinoff of an Already Canceled Festival]

Who Really Owns The Voices Of America Music Festival?

Excited for the new location and what the surrounding area had to offer, Tyler Wogenstahl, president of Further Concepts and Investors and the founder of the VOA Music Festival, promised that the event only answered to those who supported its mission.

“This festival belongs to more than one location. It belongs to the fans, artists, employees, vendors, sponsors and community partners who have helped build it. Our responsibility now is to take VOA somewhere it is welcomed, supported and given the opportunity to grow.”

Organizers already scheduled the VOA festival for August 5 through August 7, 2027, but have yet to reveal next year’s lineup. With the new city announced, it was only a matter of time before the first wave of artists followed.

With thousands of fans turning their attention to the Butler County Fairgrounds, Hamilton prepared to become the festival’s newest home. And with organizers promising room to grow, 2027 could mark the beginning of an entirely new chapter for VOA.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Stagecoach)