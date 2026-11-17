Jessi Colter is a legend in both the country and rock worlds. Married to Waylon Jennings from 1969 until his death in 2002, Colter released more than a dozen albums and had several Top 40 singles.

However, although Colter is revered as one of the most influential singer-songwriters in music, she only had one No. 1 single. In 1975, Colter released I’m Jessi Colter, her sophomore record. “I’m Not Lisa” is Colter’s first single from that project. It also remains her only No.1 song. “I’m Not Lisa” also reached the Top 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. In addition, “I’m Not Lisa” is Colter’s only Top 20 hit on the Adult Contemporary chart.

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A heartbreaking song written solely by Colter, “I’m Not Lisa” says, “I’m not Lisa, my name is Julie / Lisa left you years ago / My eyes are not blue, but mine won’t leave you/ Till the sunlight shines through your face / I’m not Lisa.”

The Story Behind “I’m Not Lisa” by Jessi Colter

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“I’m Not Lisa” tells the story of a woman in love with a man who is still not over his ex. The song is an answer to a song, “Julie”, albeit with a different name, that Jennings wrote. “Julie” became a hit for Porter Wagoner in 1967. Colter liked the name Lisa, although she insists the name is entirely fictitious.

Colter received two Grammy Award nominations for “I’m Not Lisa”. It was nominated for Best Country Song and Best Country Vocal Performance, Female. “I’m Not Lisa” was also nominated for Single of the Year and Song of the Year at the CMA Awards. Colter competed with Jennings’ “Rainy Day Woman” that year in the Song of the Year category. The trophy ultimately went to John Denver for “Back Home Again”.

This song has since been recorded by numerous other artists, including Tanya Tucker, Rosemary Clooney, and Elizabeth Cook, among others. In 2007, Colter joined Deana Carter for a duet of this song for Carter’s The Chain record.

“I’m Not Lisa” is Colter’s only single to reach the top of the charts. However, she did have other successful songs, including “Suspicious Minds”, a duet she sang with Jennings. First released in 1970, a re-release of that song in 1976 became a Top 5 single for the couple. After “I’m Not Lisa”, Colter released “What’s Happened to Blue Eyes” on her own. That song also reached the Top 5.

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