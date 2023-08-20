The Meaning Behind Jessi Colter’s Declarative “I’m Not Lisa”

In 1975, singer/songwriter Jessi Colter launched onto the country music scene with her debut single, “I’m Not Lisa.” Although the song marked her first mainstream hit, it arrived over a decade into the outlaw country pioneer’s professional career.

Videos by American Songwriter

Nearly 50 years after the release of this trademark track, Colter is gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated thirteenth studio album. Due out October 27, Edge of Forever features three collaborations with alt-country songsmith Margo Price, who also serves as producer for the project.

[RELATED: Jessi Colter Announces New Album ‘Edge of Forever,’ Shares First Single In Six Years]

While we await Colter’s buzzed-about comeback album, let’s look back at the song that started it all.

The Writers

Colter’s songwriting talents shine through every lyric of “I’m Not Lisa,” which offers a heartbreaking plea to a lover still pining over a former flame.

I’m not Lisa / My name is Julie / Lisa left you years ago / My eyes are not blue / But mine won’t leave you / ‘Til the sunlight has touched your face

Her stirring and vulnerable vocal performance adds authenticity to the story song, connecting with listeners worldwide.

The Album

“I’m Not Lisa” is the lead single off Colter’s celebrated 1975 major label debut, I’m Jessi Colter. Her husband, fellow country hitmaker Waylon Jennings, produced the project with Ken Mansfield. The impressive success of “I’m Not Lisa” helped elevate the album to No. 4 on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart.

I’m Jessi Colter arrived five years after the release of her debut record, A Country Star Is Born, which also featured Jennings as co-producer alongside another country trailblazer, Chet Atkins.

The Impact

Soon after its release, “I’m Not Lisa” quickly earned widespread critical acclaim. Colter snagged her first CMA and Grammy Award nominations for the track, which is still often cited as her trademark song.

A powerful example of Colter’s vocal range and artistry, “I’m Not Lisa” also marked a pivotal moment within her extensive country career. The track launched a successful streak on country radio, continued by her follow-up Top 5 single, “What’s Happened to Blue Eyes.”

In 1976, she helped make history with her contributions to Wanted! The Outlaws, the record-breaking compilation born from the decade’s burgeoning outlaw country movement. The album, which featured Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Tompall Glaser, became a crossover success that shone a new light on the artists offering an alternative to the polished, pop-inspired “Nashville sound.”

Five decades later, “I’m Not Lisa” is still a bittersweet gem that continues to inspire new generations of artists from across genres.

Photo by Gary Gershoff, Courtesy of Getty Images