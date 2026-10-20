Riley Green’s Teenage ‘Voice’ Contestants Do Bill Withers Proud With Stunning Performance of “Ain’t No Sunshine”

Two of the youngest members of Riley Green’s Voice team just faced off in the Battle Round. On the latest episode of the competition series, the country star paired 15-year-old Allie Rae up against 19-year-old Harmony McKee.

The teens were tasked with singing Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine,” a song that McKee had lots of previous experience performing. That was clear to Green, who told the cameras that McKee has a voice that “commands attention.”

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Advisor Carly Pearce, though, was blown away by the younger competitor.

“She reminded me of the first time I heard LeAnn Rimes sing when I was a kid, just that tone that you don’t have at 15,” Pearce said. “She’s got a God-given richness and maturity to her voice that kind of freaked me out.”

Teenagers Wow on The Voice Stage

When it was time to take the stage, the teens rose to the challenge, impressing Green and his fellow coaches—Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and Queen Latifah.

Clarkson went first, noting that McKee’s “enormous” voice “fills the room.” Even so, Clarkson said she’d lean towards picking Rae as the winner due to her “really rad style.”

Queen Latifah, meanwhile, praised Rae’s high notes and McKee’s ability to hold out all of notes.

The praise was expected for Green, who told his competitors that he’s “not surprised in the slightest” by the girls’ performance.

Green went on to note that Rae is “a huge talent for any age,” additionally telling her, “I think there’s something so interesting about your voice… I think you’ve got a really great future.”

As for McKee, the proud coach called her “one of the most talented vocalists on the show.”

Despite the “completely neck-and-neck” Battle, Green did end up making a decision and selecting Rae as the winner.

“It was one of my favorite battles. They did a great job complementing each other. I had to go with Allie Rae because she’s who I used my First In on; I believed in her from the get go,” he said. “I think she’s got a really go chance to go all the way on the show. Team Riley is definitely stepping up.”

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Cory Osborne/NBC