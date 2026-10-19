Is ‘The Voice’ New Tonight (October 19, 2026)?

Last Tuesday, Kayleigh Mathews left the coaches on The Voice waiting when she was eliminated during the Battle Rounds. But thanks to each coach having a Steal, Riley Green and Kelly Clarkson jumped at the chance to put her on their team. While once a member of Team Queen Latifah, the coach decided to move forward with Lillie Kolich. Getting another chance to become the latest winner of The Voice, a new week is here, and that has fans wondering – is there a new episode airing tonight?

For starters, after the producers left fans waiting to see which team Mathews decided to join, they had to wait for the singer’s answer. Who did she join? While having to make a decision between Clarkson and Green, Matthews was swayed by Green’s country catalog. Adding her to the lineup, Green also welcomed Carly Pearce to his team as a guest advisor. But what about tonight? Will there be a new episode?

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Not looking to slow down, there will be a new episode of The Voice. Gearing up for another set of Battle Rounds, Queen Latifah welcomed a special star, Patti LaBelle, as her guest advisor for the evening. Bringing a lifetime of experience and hit songs, the Godmother of Soul received a special treat when Chari and Marcus Ladden Jr. took the stage for their Battle. Covering Labelle’s “On My Own,” the two not only showcased their talent but honored a defining voice of R&B.

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‘The Voice’ Battle Rounds Turn Into Stealing Frenzy

Only able to pick one, Queen Latifah selected Chari to move forward. With Ladden Jr. the latest singer to be eliminated, he received a second chance when Clarkson hit her Steal button. And this time, there was no Green at her side, trying to steal her steal. Looking at what fans had to say about the decision, comments included:

“Queens team is STACKED & she has been killing these duets. What an AMAZING mentor she is!.”

“I loved, loved, loved Chari in the blinds, but on this duet, I have to say that Marcus stole my heart and ears. He was flawless!”

“Marcus’s voice is insane! He won this battle hands down for me.”

“Marcus is unreal, I might understand the Broadway, but that much soul at 19?!!!”

Ladden Jr. might have lost the Battle, but much like Mathews, a Steal gave him another chance to prove himself. Don’t miss a new episode of The Voice tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Fans can also stream the episode the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)