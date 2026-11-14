Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Full List of Inductees and Who Won’t Be Attending the Ceremony

On Saturday, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will celebrate the 2026 induction class at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. Among the recipients were Luther Vandross, Queen Latifah, Gram Parsons, Sade, Billy Idol, Phil Collins, Iron Maiden, Oasis, and more. While the ceremony will highlight their legacies and contributions to the music industry, it seemed that several inductees won’t be attending. With Oasis already making their feelings about the Rock Hall clear, the number of absent inductees went far beyond Noel and Liam Gallagher.

For starters, you may not be surprised to hear that Oasis will be skipping the Rock Hall induction ceremony. Having been highly critical of the organization in the past, the decision didn’t come from opinions but scheduling. Looking at Noel’s schedule, he booked a performance at Goldie’s EFG Jazz Festival in London – on Saturday.

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It’s too far to be going for the night I got shit to do it’s Christmas — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 10, 2026

But what about Liam? Even having half of Oasis at the Rock Hall would be nice. But according to his tweets, “It’s too far to be going for the night I got s**t to do it’s Christmas.” He followed that with another message about the location of the Rock Hall ceremony. “If it was in the UK I’d be there but for some reason it’s in LA and that’s miles away.” While Christmas was still weeks away, apparently, Liam enjoyed getting his shopping done early.

If it was in the UK I’d be there but for some reason it’s in LA and that’s miles away — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 10, 2026

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Sade Skips The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

The next act to skip the Rock Hall induction was Sade. Sharing a message, Sade wrote, “Sorry we can’t be there in person to celebrate with the other artists. Please know that our absence takes nothing away from how much this recognition means to us.”

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Sade also took a moment to thank the fans for making the induction even possible. “Being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is both a gift and a timely reminder to give thanks, not only to those who voted for us but also every single person who lets our music into their lives.”

Iron Maiden Picks Fans Over Rock Hall

Other inductees forced to miss the event were Joy Division/New Order. Although grateful, co-founder Stephen Morris was unable to make the trip over health concerns. “I’ve got a bit of a health problem at the minute, which precludes leaving the country for any length of time.”

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And last, Iron Maiden. Having been nominated in the past, the third time was the charm. The only problem – the band kicked off the Australian leg of their Run For Your Lives tour on Wednesday, November 11. Already booking shows at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Friday and Sunday, the group wasn’t willing to upset fans over the induction.

The One Inductee Who Won’t Be Performing

While the Rock Hall will be missing some big names, Phil Collins will be on hand. Just don’t expect him to perform. “They asked me if I would perform. I said no. You’ve gotta be match fit to do something like that.”

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For an institution built around celebrating rebellion, the Rock Hall might have expected a few artists to do things their own way. And although several inductees won’t be taking the stage, their songs, albums, and influence will still be under the spotlight.

(Photo by Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)