While the history of the funk rock band Funkadelic included numerous lineup changes, founder George Clinton never forgot the talent, creativity, and soul of Billy Bass Nelson. Joining the group during its early years, Nelson contributed to the band’s self-titled debut album. He also lent his talents to Free Your Mind…and Your Ass Will Follow and Maggot Brain. Eventually leaving, Nelson collaborated with names like Lionel Richie, Smokey Robinson, and Lenny Williams. Sadly, Clinton announced the famed musician passed away at 74.

Videos by American Songwriter

As people celebrated the new year, Clinton urged fans to keep Nelson in their “thoughts” and “hearts.” On Monday, the singer shared the heartbreaking news that Nelson passed away.

Not wanting to focus on the death of Nelson, Clinton decided to highlight his career. Having countless memories with the musician, Clinton recalled how he helped write the hit song “I Wanna Testify.” And apparently, it all happened in a barbershop. “It comes from an afternoon in the barbershop with the other guys, shooting the shit, and Billy Bass Nelson banging on the guitar.”

[RELATED: Carl Carlton, Funk and R&B Singer Behind “She’s a Bad Mamma Jama,” Dead at 72]

Billy Bass Nelson Helps Fans Remember The Swinging 60s

Exploring the early years of the Parliaments and Funkadelic in his 2014 autobiography, Clinton added, “He was just strumming simple chords, and I was singing a lyric that had been stuck in my head for a while: ‘I just want to testify what your love has done for me.’ Billy and I sang that and let the words settle around us.”

Instantly knowing that they had a hit song on their hands, Clinton urged the band to record the lyrics. “It was so infectious, and even there in the barbershop I could tell that there were so many turnarounds you could do once you got to vamping.”

While the song hit airwaves in 1967, it continues to entertain and inspire. Looking at what fans had to say, they wrote, “Was jammin off this at the age of 3… would run around the house singing it with my Grandma getting a big kick out of it!” Another person added, “This was a badass jam for house parties back in the sixties, 7th grade, my Junior High days.”

As fans reminisce on simpler times, Nelson’s legacy continues to live on through the music that helped shape funk history. From barbershop jam sessions to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, his influence can still be heard in the grooves and basslines that inspired generations.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)