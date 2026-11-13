Rodney Atkins Changes Course on CMA Awards After Red Carpet Snub: “Life’s Too Short”

While hoping to promote the 2026 CMA Awards, the producers found themselves in damage control when denying Sammy Kershaw the chance to walk the red carpet. Not only that, it seemed that the CMA Awards also denied Rodney Atkins. With both singers spending decades in the genre, it didn’t take long for fans, singers, and country greats to speak out. And now, after announcing that Kershaw will walk the red carpet, it seems that Atkins will also get a chance to celebrate one of the biggest nights in country music.

When Atkins first shared that he was denied, the country singer made his thoughts clear, insisting, “Country music should never get above its raisin.” He didn’t stop there, adding that he would not be attending the awards. But that was until the CMA Awards reached out to him directly. Working with both Kershaw and Atkins, the producers were able to come to an agreement.

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Releasing his latest statement, Atkins revealed that he would be attending the ceremony. “After some good conversations between our team and the CMA, Rose and I have decided we’ll be walking the red carpet and attending this year’s awards.”

[RELATED: Rodney Atkins Encourages Son To “Sing Like You Sing” Amid CMA Fest Backlash: “F You, This Is Horrible”]

Rodney Atkins Needs A “Red-Carpet-Worthy Ball Cap” For CMA Awards

Although Atkins was excited to celebrate the past, present, and future at the CMA Awards, he took a moment to thank the organization for listening. “I’m grateful to the CMA for hearing us out, and I can’t thank y’all enough for all the love and support. Once again, you reminded me just how powerful country music fans can be when they speak up.”

As for those fans who continued to criticize the Country Music Association, Atkins reminded them that life was short. “I definitely don’t want to stay stuck on this. Life’s too short, and the days are long, but the years are short. Looking forward to a great night celebrating country music with old friends and new ones. Now I’ve just gotta find a red-carpet-worthy ball cap.”

With the controversy over and country music ready to celebrate, don’t miss the 60th Annual CMA Awards, airing November 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+. For those who might miss the event, they can watch the ceremony the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)