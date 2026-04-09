Riley Green, Justin Moore, Lauren Alaina Will Kick off What Might Be the Best Country Music Festival of 2026

Now entering its second decade, the Carolina Country Music Festival will again take over downtown Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, from June 4–7. Fans can expect four days of live country music just feet away from the ocean, with big names like Riley Green, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, and Post Malone headlining the festivities this year.

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Riley Green Will Launch This Year’s Carolina Country Music Festival

While more than 40 performers will take multiple stages throughout the four-day Carolina Country Music Festival, Riley Green will get things going on the first day. The “Worst Way” crooner will join Justin Moore and Lauren Alaina for the opening night concert on June 4.

[Get Tickets to the Carolina Music Festival]

“We’ve got two of the hottest artists in country right now — Post Malone and Riley Green — alongside two of the genre’s biggest mainstays, Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton,” said festival CEO Bob Durkin. “From global superstars to artists on the rise, we’re bringing together an incredible mix of talent for four unforgettable days on the beach.”

The Carolina Country Music Fest Started in 2015

This year marks Blake Shelton’s debut at the popular country music festival. The 10-time CMA Award winner has sent 31 songs to the top of the country music charts. His most recent No. 1 hit is “Stay Country Or Die Tryin’” from his 2025 album For Recreational Use Only.

In addition to the headlining superstars, this year’s lineup also includes Cole Swindell, Chris Janson, Tracy Lawrence, Flatland Cavalry, Tucker Wetmore and Dasha. Rodney Atkins, Ashley Cooke, Drew Baldridge, Drake White, Emily Ann Roberts, and more will also take the stage.

[RELATED: Carolina Country Music Fest Gets “Rockstar” Energy in 2026 With Special Headliner]

For American Idol fans, Season 23 finalist Slater Nalley is also joining this year’s lineup. Last October, the Georgia native announced he had inked a record deal with Warner Music Nashville/Warner Records in partnership with 19 Entertainment. He also released his debut single, “Foolish Pride”, which he debuted on American Idol.

Rascal Flatts kicked off the inaugural Carolina Country Music Fest in 2015. Other artists, like Kellie Pickler, Lady A, and Rodney Atkins, also joined.

Rascal Flatts returned for the festival’s 10th anniversary last year with fellow headliners Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and Kid Rock.

Featured image by Tibrina Hobson/CBS via Getty Images

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