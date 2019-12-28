The 6th Annual Austin City Limits (ACL) Hall of Fame ceremony, originally recorded on October 24 at the Moody Theater, will air on PBS, December 28. This year’s honorees included Buddy Guy, Lyle Lovett and Shawn Colvin, who pulled together a special reunion during her performance.



At this year’s ceremony, Jimmie Vaughan inducted Buddy Guy, then joined musicians, including Shemekia Copeland and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, along with the 83-year-old blues legend for some of his hits, including “Damn Right, I’ve Got The Blues” and “Cognac.”



Sean Penn inducted Lyle Lovett, joined by Robert Earl Keen for a duet of his 1986 hit “This Old Porch,” while Colvin got a special induction by Jackson Browne. “It’s a huge honor, as big as any that I’ve ever gotten, to be in the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame,” Colvin tells American Songwriter.



Colvin pulled out an emotional “Polaroids” from her second full-length album, 1992’s Fat City, and was joined by original band members guitarist Steuart Smith and bassist Larry Klein. The three had previously toured throughout the early 1990s but hadn’t performed together in nearly 25 years.



Colvin also jumped into her 1989 single “Diamond in the Rough,” along with Sarah Jarosz of I’m With Her, Jackson Browne and Lovett, who joined her for a duet on the song.



“Shawn was writing about themes and subjects that a lot of female artists and artists in general were not writing about,” says Terry Lickona, executive producer, Austin City Limits. “She is that type of artist who can be compelling and just totally draw you in with her guitar and her song.”



Shawn Colvin with Larry Klein and Steuart Smith "Polaroids" | ACL 6th Annual Hall of Fame Honors (Web Exclusive) from Austin City Limits on Vimeo.