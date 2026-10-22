Soon-To-Be Classics: 3 Recent Songs With Vocal Moments That Will Knock Your Socks Off

These 2026 releases are primed to become classics of this era. If not for their memorable melodies, then for their impeccable vocal moments. Each of these songs has wowed us with its vocals this year. These artists used their voices to their full potential.

[RELATED: 3 Beloved Songs From the 2020s That Feel Like a Day You Don’t Want To End]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Jamie” — Remi Wolf

Play video

Remi Wolf’s third album, Mud, is impressive from cover to cover. But one song, “Jamie”, stands out from the crowd. This belting track makes full use of Wolf’s vocals. From spoken-word lines dripping with emotion to soaring, impassioned high notes in the chorus, the song reads like a resume of Wolf’s singular talent.

“I’ve been running around / With a bone in my mouth / Like a dog on a leash, catch and release Teasing me, oh / You’re in everything now / Like a beautiful rain cloud / Like the stars in the sky, fluttering by / Teasing me,” the chorus reads. The verses lull the listener into complacency while the chorus hits them in the face with raw power.

“Goodbye Henry” — Raye feat. Al Green

Play video

Really, any song from English vocal phenom Raye’s 2026 record, This Music May Contain Hope, could fit comfortably on this list. However, there is something special about “Goodbye Henry”, which features a touching cameo from the one and only Al Green.

“I do hope you’ll try your best and you’ll drink a little less / And who knows, Henry? Maybe one day we could try again / Don’t forget me or regret me / I tell him, ‘Goodbye, Henry’ / I told you this was a sad song,” the lyrics read. She goes through multiple key changes in this track, leveling up her vocals each time. This is one of those songs that leaves you so stunned you’ll have to sit with what you’ve heard for a minute before moving on.

“My House” — Sienna Spiro

Play video

Like Raye, Sienna Spiro has brought a classic jazz feel back into pop music. Her retro aesthetic is found heavily in a track from her 2026 album, “My House”. In this song, she moves through the verses with an intimate appeal. The listener is washed in emotion as she guides us through her heartbreak.

“Step into the swimming pool / I built it with the tears you put into my eyes, every time you tried to leave me / I’m not coming to you, that was all that I knew ‘fore I was someone,” the lyrics read. Spiro has more belts and high notes at her disposal, but this track’s intimacy is even more impressive.

(Photo by Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images)