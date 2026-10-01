3 Beloved Songs From the 2020s That Feel Like a Day You Don’t Want To End

These three songs from the 2020s are mood boosters, to say the least. Listeners loved them when they first came out, and they are still going strong today because of that. If you filter these tracks into your day, you won’t want it to end. They can brighten any mood quickly.

“Watermelon Sugar” — Harry Styles

Play video

“Watermelon Sugar” was released as a single in 2020, further boosting the reach of this instantly catchy pop song. No matter how many times we’ve heard this track, it still puts a smile on our faces. No matter how much you want to think it’s old hat or overplayed, most of us succumb to its melody by the end.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Baby, you’re the end of June/ I want your belly and that summer feelin’ / Getting washed away in you,” the lyrics read. This song’s singability made it a hit at the beginning of the decade and keeps it in rotation today. It’s an unparalleled upper.

“Rain On Me” — Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Play video

This floor filler puts a smile on your face no matter when it’s played or how many times you’ve heard it. It’s almost scientifically catchy. Both pop powerhouses played their roles perfectly, delivering one of the decade’s top anthems so far.

“Livin’ in a world where no one’s innocent / Oh, but at least we try, mm / Gotta live my truth, not keep it bottled in / So I don’t lose my mind, baby, yeah,” the lyrics read. This song can keep the party going all night. You’ll never want to call it quits once you have this song in your system.

“Anti-Hero” — Taylor Swift

Play video

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” was a level up for the pop mainstay. It made her star even brighter, if that’s possible. “I have this thing where I get older but just never wiser / Midnights become my afternoons / When my depression works the graveyard shift / All of the people I’ve ghosted stand there in the room,” she sings in this 2020s staple.

[RELATED: 6 Years Ago Today, Taylor Swift Made Her Return to Country Music Radio With This Aching Ballad Featuring a Teenage Love Triangle]

When we look back on this decade in the future, “Anti-Hero” will certainly be top of mind. It has broad appeal and can’t help but lift anyone who listens. You can’t be in a slump when this song plays; it’s too effective at boosting mood.

(Photo by ANDRE DIAS NOBRE/AFP via Getty Images)