Fame means having a set number of listeners who are basically guaranteed to be into whatever you put out. It’s a sense of security for sure, but it also begs the question, “Is the music really good? Or is it just successful because it has my name on it?”

That sense of imposter syndrome has plagued many a musical icon over the years. Even someone as infallible as Paul McCartney.

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McCartney once sought to test whether his songwriting was truly as good as everyone was hyping it up to be in the middle of The Beatles’ tenure. He adopted another name, wrote a song, and tried to see if it would have the same success as a track stamped with the McCartney name. What was the true weight of The Beatles’ fame? McCartney had a foolproof plan to answer that puzzling question.

The 1960s Song Paul McCartney Wrote Underneath Another Name

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McCartney was really cranking out tracks in the early Beatles years. Once the band got a taste of original material, both he and John Lennon couldn’t be stopped. They each earned many legendary hits both for themselves and for other artists.

In fact, the early years of The Beatles in the writer’s room were factory-esque. As McCartney once described it, there was an expectation to churn out a certain amount of material every day. A cadence that certainly sharpened his pen.

“The early recording sessions with the Beatles happened a particular way, and a very specific way,” McCartney once said. “What happened is, you’re supposed to get at the studio for 10 am, then you’re supposed to be ready, with your guitar in tune or your bass, set up your amp, and have everything ready to go by 10:30. Then at 10:30, the grown-ups would kind of arrive, then they’d say, ‘What are we doing?’ You’d tell ‘em, and in the next three hours you were expected to do two songs.”

“Then at 1:30 pm, you had an hour’s lunch, then 2:30 to 5:30 you did another three hours, another two songs,” he continued. “That was the way we worked for quite a while.”

The surplus of material this kind of writing earned meant that The Beatles had time to make hits for other artists. McCartney took that idea a step further in 1966, penning a song for someone else to record under a fake name: Bernard Webb.

Paul McCartney Writing as Bernard Webb

This pseudonym was a clever way to test The Beatles at the height of their fame. Could McCartney write a song and have it become a hit on its own volition? He started testing this hypothesis with a song called “Woman”, written by “Webb” as his pseudonym.

Peter & Gordon recorded the song, and it became a massive 1960s hit. Unfortunately, McCartney was found out before he could truly test his theory, but they earned a hit nonetheless.

. (Photo by Toni Anne Barson/WireImage)