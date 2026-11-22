Even the best songwriters lock into certain styles that, if they’re not careful, can turn into ruts. It’s a good idea to occasionally get outside one’s comfort zone and drift into uncharted territory to see what might happen.

Adam Schlesinger of Fountains Of Wayne did exactly that when he started writing “Mexican Wine”. It was an exercise in composing something in the fashion of his songwriting partner within the band.

Videos by American Songwriter

Wayne’s “Wine”

The 2003 album Welcome Interstate Managers vaulted the New Jersey-based band Fountains Of Wayne to new levels of popularity. On the surface, the LP very much continued in line with the formula of the band’s first two LPs. It featured a power-pop crunch and deft songwriting from Adam Schlesinger and Chris Collingwood.

The difference was that the third album gave them their first hit single. “Stacy’s Mom”, an homage to the sound of The Cars, became the FOW’s only Top 40 hit. And it brought this wonderful but somewhat unheralded band (at least to that point) a wave of attention.

“Mexican Wine” is the album’s leadoff track and was chosen as the follow-up single. In an interview with MTV, Schlesinger explained how he tried to emulate Collingwood when he began work on the track:

“That was my attempt to imitate the way Chris Collingwood usually writes. My songs tend to be a lot more straightforward narrative, and Chris’ have been more free associative. I was really jealous of his ability to write this semi-nonsense that still held together, so I tried to sit down and come up with a bunch of images that didn’t make a whole lot of sense, and then say at the chorus, ‘What the hell, we might as well get drunk.’”

Exploring the Lyrics of “Mexican Wine”

Play video

“Mexican Wine” manages to sneak a pair of deaths and a loss of employment into a song that, because of its gallows humor, elicits more than a few smirks. Schlesinger’s message in the song seems to be that fate is going to cross you up eventually. Best not to sweat it and try to enjoy the benign interims between inevitable calamities.

“He was killed by a cellular phone explosion,” the narrator begins. While that might register as a tragedy to some, the wider world sees opportunity: “They scattered his ashes across the ocean/The water was used to make baby lotion/The wheels of promotion were set into motion.”

In the second verse, another poor soul falls victim to an unfortunate circumstance. Despite the fact that she lives in proximity to medical assistance, a woman makes one forgetful mistake that costs her. “She left her pills in the glove compartment,” the narrator explains. “That was the afternoon her heart went.”

The final verse allows the narrator to tell his own tale of woe. “I used to work for United Airlines,” he says. “Then I got fired for reading High Times.” Unsurprisingly, his superiors didn’t take too kindly to him flying around the world while stoned.

In the chorus, he drops all concerns and sad stories and explains that it’s no use fighting any of it. “I tried to change, but I changed my mind,” he muses. “Think I’ll have another glass of Mexican wine.” As Schlesinger hoped, all the disparate strands unite in the end in this tragicomically brilliant song from Fountains Of Wayne.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli