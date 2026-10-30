The Leonard Cohen Lyric From 1988 That Eloquently Makes His Case as a Boyfriend

Leonard Cohen rarely took on the trivial stuff in his lyrics. He was always pondering life’s most pressing questions and quandaries. And he generally did so with a beguiling mixture of humor and heart, of cool cynicism and open-hearted earnestness.

On “I’m Your Man”, his standout track from 1988, he attempts to find the formula that will win back the heart of his love. In so doing, he touches on the uphill battle to figure out the needs and wants of another human being.

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“Man” Alive

Leonard Cohen didn’t quite have the music world waiting on his every word in the 80s. The music scene of that decade didn’t often reward nuance and insight, instead preferring fanciness and flash. As such, Cohen’s work went somewhat under the radar at the time in the bigger picture, even as he was selling more albums than ever before.

Cohen radically changed his musical approach on the albums Various Positions (1984) and I’m Your Man (1988). He leaned into the synthesizer revolution of the 80s. The dinky little mechanized rhythms and chirpy synth sounds brilliantly contrasted the profundity of his lyrics. It was almost like he was telling people, with the chintzy music, to take his pronouncements with a grain of salt.

“I’m Your Man” loops around on a chunky programmed beat, leaving room for synth brass flourishes. But mostly, the music leaves plenty of room for Cohen’s husky whisper of a voice to make his case to a reticent paramour.

Cohen wrote the song while dealing with a romantic relationship that he was struggling to sustain. Although that tryst eventually petered out, it did provide the impetus for a classic from one of the world’s finest songwriters.

Examining the Lyrics of “I’m Your Man”

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The narrator of “I’m Your Man” lays it all on the line to his romantic partner, promising that he can fulfill whatever need arises. In the first verses, Cohen immediately establishes that he’s willing to endure any hardship. “Or if you want to strike me down in anger,” he says. “Here I stand/I’m your man.”

This being Cohen, you knew at some point he’d get a little frisky. “And if you want a doctor,” he smirks. “I’ll examine every inch of you.” Beyond that, he offers himself up as either a catalyst or a patsy: “If you want a driver/Climb inside/Or if you want to take me for a ride.”

The bridge finds him in distress, realizing that he’s failed to follow through on his word in the past. He also understands the limitations of apologies. “Ah, but a man never got a woman back,” he explains. “Not by begging on his knees.” Still, he can’t help but stack up his promises to her: “And I’d claw at your heart/And I’d tear at your sheet/I’d say please.”

In the final verse, he even suggests letting her be with other men if that’s what it takes for her to realize she needs him. His last selfless plea runs the gamut from ultimate sacrifice to simple companionship: “If you want a father for your child/Or only want to walk with me a while/Across the sand.”

The title of “I’m Your Man” became a kind of unofficial motto for Cohen in his later years. In other words, the songwriter was the go-to guy for whatever music fans needed. Brilliant songs like this make that an understandable claim.

(Photo by Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images)