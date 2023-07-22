John Prine wrote the lyrics to “Hello In There” while delivering the mail on his postman route. Later, he found the chords and melody to go along with the words. John Legend prefers to write the melody first. The “All of Me” writer says “I usually start playing a melody and find the chords I like. Then I start singing something to it to see what works.” Dua Lipa’s song, “Levitating,” started as a beat and a keyboard riff by producer/co-writer Koz long before Dua and Sarah Hudson added the melody and lyrics. They all ended up with a song with lyrics, melody, and harmony but they didn’t arrive at them in the same order.

Let’s talk about these 3 different approaches to the songwriting process and how you can use them to write your best song.