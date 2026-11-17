Ferryn & Brinkley are continuing to impress on The Voice. The sisters on Riley Green’s team made it all the way to live shows, and decided to go big for their first America-voted performance.

In honor of Y2K week, the pair opted to sing The Chicks’ “Cowboy Take Me Away,” which came out in 1999.

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“We picked this song out because we have a littler sister,” the sisters told their coach at rehearsals. “Her dream is to eventually be a trio with us.”

Green was immediately on board with the choice, and even more so upon seeing the performance live.

“Ferryn & Brinkley are two of the most talented people on the show,” he told the cameras. “How they pass back and forth lyrics in a song, it would take somebody like me a long time to figure that out, and they just do it naturally because they’ve sung together for so long.”

As the sisters worked to make their coach proud, they had already done just that.

“They so naturally have it,” Green said ahead of the live performance. “They’ve got a chance to really make it in this business.”

Ferryn & Brinkley Impress on The Voice

They proved their coach correct when they took the stage live, doing the song justice in their attempt to make it into the Top 10.

“That’s so awesome. Ferryn and Brinkley, I never questioned it,” Green told the pair. “Honestly, I have a hard time saying I’m a coach with you all, because you came and knew exactly what you wanted to do.”

“You always find ways to elevate your performances too and it just blows me away,” he continued. “That’s so awesome. I don’t know how you don’t continue on the show. That was great.”

It turned out America agreed with Green, as they voted the duo through to the next round of the competition. They’ll join Joe Henley on Team Riley.

As for the rest of the Top 10, that’s comprised of Team Kelly Clarkson’s Brianna Cameron, Kyle Davis, and Koumba Diallo; Team Adam Levine’s Connor Closs, Dakota Cohen, and Lexi Stephens; and Team Queen Latifah’s BigCountry and Mia Knight.

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Danny Ventrella/NBC