Is ‘The Voice’ New Tonight (November 16)? Everything to Know About Y2K Night Part 2

Just last week, The Voice entered the Top 13 with coaches Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Riley Green, and Queen Latifah leading the way. But although the coaches picked their favorite contestants to continue in the competition, the decision was no longer in their hands. That power was transferred to the fans. Now having the power over who stayed and who went home, the Top 13 faced one of the toughest challenges during season 30. And with a new week here, there’s only one question – is The Voice new tonight?

With there being no better way to kick off the week, The Voice will return tonight for a new episode of Y2K Night Part 2. That’s right – not ready to take a break just yet, the second group of contestants will take the stage in hopes of winning over fans at home. For Dakota Cohen, she set the tone last week when she covered Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.”

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A member of Team Adam, the singer struggled with nerves before she took the stage. But she quickly silenced those negative thoughts when hitting the first note. And for Levine, he insisted, “You were so nervous the other day… that was amazing. You are a tried and true rock and roll singer. You really have something that no one else in this competition has.” But again, Levine was powerless when it came to who moved forward.

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Did Dakota Cohen Advance On ‘The Voice’?

For weeks, the contestants relied on their coaches to help guide them through the competition. But those days were over. Now, a single performance could determine whether their dreams continued or ended. And with the Top 13 fighting for a spot in the next round, every note mattered.

Having the power, fans were shocked by the talent Cohen brought to the stage. Looking at the comments, they included:

“I need her voice injected into my veins like her voice is sooooo addicting.”

“She’s amazing and really needs to advance far to win this thing.”

“Dakota has an amazing voice and she should be in finale.”

“I knew this girl was special.”

“Love Dakota. She is awesome. We need more rock on the show.”

Cohen gained more than praise from fans as she was one of the five artists fans voted through to the Top 10. But with another group ready to follow Cohen, don’t miss a new episode of The Voice, airing tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. New episodes will also be available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)