This Iconic Grand Funk Railroad Hit From 1974 Was Inspired by The Beach Boys

In 1974, Grand Funk Railroad released “The Loco-Motion”, a song that became their second and final No. 1 hit. “The Loco-Motion”, part of their Shinin’ On record, was written by Carole King and Gerry Goffin.

Before Grand Funk Railroad released “The Loco-Motion”, the song was first a big hit for Little Eva in 1962. Her debut single, “The Loco-Motion” is also her only No. 1 song.

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The fun tune starts with, “Everybody’s doin’ a brand new dance now / (Come on baby, do the Loco-Motion) / I know you’ll get to like it if you give it a chance now / (Come on baby, do the Loco-Motion).”

It may seem like Little Eva and Grand Funk Railroad have very little in common musically. However, when Grand Funk Railroad went into the studio to record Shinin’ On with producer Todd Rundgren, it was lead singer Mark Farner who originally had the idea to record “The Loco-Motion”.

“We had basically finished the album,’” the band’s drummer, Don Brewer, told Songfacts. “‘Shinin’ On’ was going to be the first single, and we were thinking about what we were going to do for another song. Mark came in one day and off the top of his head was singing, ‘Everybody’s doing a brand new dance now,’ just for fun, and we all went, ‘Yeah, Grand Funk doing the Locomotion.’”

“It was a tongue-in-cheek kind of thing,” he adds. “And we said, ‘Let’s try it, let’s do it.’”

How The Beach Boys Inspired Grand Funk Railroad’s “The Loco-Motion”

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When Grand Funk Railroad was working on Shinin’ On, The Beach Boys had become known for tight vocal harmonies in songs like “I Get Around”, “Help Me, Rhonda”, “California Girls”, and more. It was the sound and style Grand Funk Railroad thought of when they decided to record “The Loco-Motion”.

But it’s The Beach Boys’ “Barbara Ann” that ultimately inspired Grand Funk Railroad’s “The Loco-Motion”.

“Todd had the idea of doing the song kind of like The Beach Boys’ ‘Barbara Ann’, where it sounded like a big party was going on,” Brewer remembers. “Except Todd could really crank up everything with the hand claps and all of that stuff. It just had this huge sound to it. It sounded like a big party.”

Of course, Grand Funk Railroad had success with original songs like “We’re An American Band”, their autobiographical first No. 1 single. But they still had no trouble doing covers, especially with their own twist on the songs.

“When somebody came up with the idea of doing a cover song, it was like the whole band could feel, ‘Oh yeah, this feels great,’” Brewer explains. “We were really kind of a jam band in the studio; we would endlessly jam on stuff.”

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