Ella Langley is adding another record to her collection. The “Choosin’ Texas” singer recently surpassed Morgan Wallen and Zach Bryan to become the country artist with the most monthly listeners on Spotify.

According to Music Metrics Vault, Langley now has 31.5 million monthly listeners on the streaming service. That beats out Wallen’s 31.4 and Bryan’s 30.9 milllion.

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Rounding out the top five are Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs, who have 24.1 and 23.0 million monthly listeners, respectively.

The accomplishment shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans. Langley has had a massive year to say the least, as she’s set record after record.

Perhaps most notably, Langley bested Mariah Carey’s long-held No. 1 streak on the Billboard Hot 100. To date, she’s notched 28 weeks on top of the chart.

Ella Langley’s Award Nominations

On top of that, Langley is the most-nominated artist at the upcoming CMA Awards, earning nine nods. Fans will find out how many trophies she takes home when the ceremony airs live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 18.

In the Single of the Year and Song of the Year categories both “Be Her” and “Choosin’ Texas” were recognized.

The latter song also earned a Music Video of the Year nomination, while “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” her duet with Wallen, is up for Musical Event of the Year.

Meanwhile, the tracks’ album, Dandelion, got a nod for Album of the Year. Langley also earned nominations for Female Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

The Grammys have also jumped in on the Langley fandom. When the nominations were announced on Nov. 16, Langley found herself up for seven awards.

That makes her the third-most nominated artist of the year.

She even earned nods in the general field categories—Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. Her other nominations came from her genre: Best Country Song, Best Country Solo Performance, and Best Contemporary Country Album.

Langley reacted to the news on Instagram, sharing a video of herself as she heard her name called over and over again. She captioned it simply, using only the mind-blown emoji.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)