Ella Langley Breaks Another One of Mariah Carey’s Records After Previously Surpassing Her Hot 100 Streak

Ella Langley is breaking records left and right. After the “Choosin’ Texas” singer made headlines for surpassing Mariah Carey’s No. 1 streak on the Billboard Hot 100, Langley has once again bested the pop star.

This time the record was about an album, not a song. Following the release of Carey’s 1995 album, Daydream, she set the record for the highest-charting female album with the most weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

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Carey achieved the feat after “Fantasy,” “One Sweet Day,” and “Always Be My Baby” spent a combined 26 weeks in the chart’s top spot.

Now, with “Choosin’ Texas” spendings its 27th week on the Hot 100, Langley’s Dandelion album has surpassed Carey’s achievement. While Carey needed three No. 1 hits to set the record, it took just one song for Langley to do so.

Ella Langley’s Record-Breaking Year

Carey’s Daydream may be the most successful album of her career, but her No. 1 record on the Hot 100 was all thanks to “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Langley surpassed its 22 weeks at No. 1 back in October. To date, “Choosin’ Texas” has spent 27 weeks in the top spot.

At the time she broke the record, Langley took to Instagram to reflect on the accomplishment.

“I’m genuinely trying to find the words to help explain what’s going on in my brain today. I don’t know. Thank you so much,” Langley said in an Instagram video after she officially topped previous record-holder Mariah Carey. “I feel like I just don’t even know what to say at this point. I mean, I’m running out of like hyperboles to describe how I feel.”

“It’s changing my life. It’s changing lives of the writers of this song. It’s changing lives of my family,” she added. “It is truly growing an atmosphere for something I’m going to be able to do the rest of my life. And I just today, it doesn’t feel like a real thing. It feels fake.”

Langley’s achievements don’t end there. The singer’s album, Dandelion, reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200, she surpassed Post Malone to have the biggest No. 1 hit in Spotify history, and she became the first woman this century to land four No. 1 hits from a single album.

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