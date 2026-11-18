In 1981, Styx had a Top 10 hit with “Too Much Time On My Hands”. The song, written by the band’s Tommy Shaw, is part of Styx’s Paradise Theatre project.

“Too Much Time On My Hands” says in part, “Too much time on my hands / It’s ticking away with my sanity / I’ve got too much time on my hands / It’s hard to believe such a calamity.”

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So perhaps it’s ironic that the song didn’t take Shaw hardly any time to write at all. In fact, Shaw later reveals that the song basically wrote itself at the end of recording Paradise Theatre.

“It was the last day, and it wound up becoming the most monumental day to me,” Shaw tells Styx World. “At that time, I didn’t have my rock song that I needed for the Paradise record. It just wasn’t coming to me.”

Shaw vividly remembers driving to Gary, Indiana, where Styx was rehearsing from his home in Lansing, Michigan, a distance of about 60 miles. It was near the end of the drive that Shaw claims “Too Much Time On My Hands” practically wrote itself.

What Tommy Shaw Says About Writing “Too Much Time On My Hands” for Styx

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Near the end of Shaw’s drive, he says he heard almost the entirety of “Too Much Time On My Hands”

“I heard the whole first verse,” Shaw remembers. “It was like the whole song was playing in my head. I didn’t have anything to record it on, and I was driving, but I was getting near the parking lot as it was all coming to me.”

Inspired, Shaw ran into the studio and told bass player Chuck Panozzo to play the instrumentation at the beginning.

“It just unfolded,” Shaw shares. “It was like it came in a package. We took it out and assembled it, and there it is.”

“Too Much Time On My Hands” may have almost written itself. Still, Shaw drew inspiration for the lyrics by thinking about a local bar, located next to a Catholic church, which he used to visit in his younger years.

“I think officially it was called Mark’s Tavern, but everybody called it Mark’s Bar,” Shaw says. “It was the local watering hole. The drinks were good, and the drinks were cheap. You could go in there with 20 bucks and be a hero, you know, buying rounds of drinks. And you’d always run into somebody you knew in there.

“That was the basis of the song,” he adds. “It’s one of my favorite kind of songs. It had written itself before I got to it.”

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