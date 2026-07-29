4 Styx Songs That Still Sound Just as Amazing Decades Later

The band Styx released their first single, “Best Thing”, in 1972. Although that song wasn’t a big hit, they soon found success on the radio, with songs on the charts for more than 25 years.

Among their many, many hits are these four songs, which will likely always be classics, regardless of how much time passes.

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“Lady”

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Styx’s second single, and first Top 10 hit, “Lady” came out in 1973. On their sophomore Styx II album, the band’s own Dennis DeYoung is the only writer of the iconic song.

“Lady” says, “Lady, when you’re with me I’m smiling / Give me all your love / Your hands build me up when I’m sinking / Touch me, and my troubles all fade / Lady, from the moment I saw you / Standing all alone / You gave all my love that I needed / So shy, like a child who has grown / You’re my lady of the morning / Love shines in your eyes / Sparkling, clear, and lovely / You’re my lady.“

“Come Sail Away”

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On their The Grand Illusion album is “Come Sail Away”. Also written by DeYoung, “Come Sail Away” is on CBS’s list, out in 2026, of the most essential songs of the past 250 years.

“Come Sail Away” says, “A gathering of angels appeared above my head / They sang to me this song of hope, and this is what they said / They said come sail away, come sail away / Come sail away with me now / Come sail away, come sail away / Come sail away with me.”

DeYoung later said that “Come Sail Away” was inspired by their desire to be a headlining act. Although successful, they spent years opening for bands like KISS, Aerosmith, and more.

“Babe”

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Out in 1979, “Babe” appears on the band’s Cornerstone record. The song was written by DeYoung, along with band members John Panozzo and Chuck Panozzo. “Babe” is Styx’s only No. 1 single of their incredible career.

“Babe” says, “You know it’s you Babe / Whenever I get weary, and I’ve had enough / Feel like giving up / You know it’s you Babe / Giving me the courage and the strength I need / Please believe that it’s true / Babe, I love you.”

“Too Much Time On My Hands”

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“Too Much Time On My Hands” is on Paradise Theatre. Styx’s Tommy Shaw is the only writer of the song.

“Too Much Time On My Hands” says, “Too much time on my hands? / It’s ticking away with my sanity / I’ve got too much time on my hands / It’s hard to believe such a calamity / I’ve got too much time on my hands / And it’s ticking away, ticking away from me / Too much time on my hands.”

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns