Tucker Wetmore showed us all that he’s not messing around during his performance at the 2026 CMA awards. The country singer, who was nominated for New Artist Of The Year, has been making quite an impression lately.

He brought down the house during the show with performances of his songs “Who Told You That” and “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight”.

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🔔 Tucker Wetmore Just Showed The CMAs WHY He's One Of Country Music's Rising Stars….. WHO TOLD YOU THAT?! 🤠🔥



He’s got the sound, the charisma, and the momentum.



Seems like they pulled out the stops for this CMA…. pic.twitter.com/ubobo7aB02 — 🔥 CEO Branding Expert (@Ceo_Branding) November 19, 2026

Back in May, Wetmore won the ACM for New Male Artist Of The Year, which he competed for alongside Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason, Shaboozey, and Hudson Westbrook. At the 60th annual CMAs, he was up for the nomination against Emily Ann Roberts, Carter Faith, Stephen Wilson Jr., who took home the award, and Avery Anna, who won New Female Artist Of The Year at the ACMs.

It’s no doubt that the category is a tough competition this year, with country hopefuls that all appeal to all different audiences across the listening spectrum. However, as Wetmore revealed to Billboard last year, though, he plans to appeal to a global audience.

“I feel like in the past, especially with country, [artists will have] grown so much in the States and then they’re five years into their career, a couple of albums in, and they’re like, ‘All right, let’s go take this thing worldwide,’” he told the outlet. “They’re kind of playing catch-up, taking steps back [into] smaller venues — which is not wrong, it’s [one] way to do it — but I’ve always said I want to grow as much in the States as I am overseas at the same time.”

Wetmore on His Second Ever CMA Nomination

Last year, Wetmore released his debut studio album, What Not To, which features standout tracks like “Brunette” and “3,2,1”. Since then, he’s put out a new EP called Sunburn. He’s also been busy playing shows and traveling around the world. Part two of his The Brunette World Tour just wrapped in October of this year.

In an interview with WKRN News 2, Wetmore talked about the crazy ride that his life has been since last year’s CMAs, at which he was also nominated for this award.

“This nomination feels different than the first for a couple of different reasons, honestly,” he explained. “I mean, I’ve lived a lot of life since the last time, you know, we were at the CMAs. I’ve played a lot of shows, I’ve done a lot of things, I’ve been literally all around the world, and back couple times it feels like. You know, it’s just been a crazy ride, and um, I’m just happy to be here, I’m excited. You know, no matter what happens.”

Photo by Joshua Applegate/Getty Images