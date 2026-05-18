Avery Anna and Tucker Wetmore Give Their All During Newcomer Performances at the 2026 ACM Awards

New artists Tucker Wetmore and Avery Anna did not come to play at this year’s ACM Awards. Following performances from country music veterans, the New Artists of the Year each had a moment to make the stage their own. Anna was the first to grace the ACM stage with a performance of her song “Blood Runs Thicker”. Wetmore followed later in the night with a performance of his song “Brunette”.

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Avery Anna first gained notoriety during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which she went viral for singing acoustic covers in her bathtub. Since then, Anna’s released two full-length projects via Warner Music Nashville: Breakup Over Breakfast (2024) and Let Go Letters (2025).

In April, Sam Barber surprised Anna with the win during her concert at the Lone Star Smokeout in Arlington, Texas.

“I am feeling like there’s so much going on I can’t even process it,” the “Indigo” singer told Country Now. Ahead of the awards show on Friday, she gushed. “I still can’t believe I’m here. I don’t even know how to feel. I’m just so excited and nervous all at the same time, and getting to perform on the ACMs is way beyond my wildest dreams.”

She continued, “I watched it all growing up, and I mean, I think I’m just honored to be embraced by the country music industry, especially because I lean a little outside of the genre sometimes, and so to be taken in with love and understanding is just really beautiful.”

Tucker Wetmore Wins New Male Artist of the Year

Like Anna, Wetmore’s rise began when he moved to Nashville in 2020. After finding success with singles like “Wine Into Whiskey” and “Wind Up Missin’ You”, the country singer released his first album, What Not To (2025).

During a sold-out show in London, Wetmore received the news from Thomas Rhett that he had won New Male Artist of the Year. The “Brunette” singer was also interrupted by his mother, Sia Gould, who brought the trophy onstage.

“What’s up, Tuck? Thomas Rhett here,” Rhett shared in the pre-recorded video. “I just want to say congratulations on winning ACM Male New Artist of the Year.”

Wetmore was, as he said, “at a loss for words” at the win. “I can’t do any of this without you guys,” he told the crowd. “I can’t do any of this without that woman [his mom] right there… Y’all made this possible.”

Fans can rewatch this year’s ACM performances on Amazon Prime Video, where they will be available on demand starting Monday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Photo by: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach