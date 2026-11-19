Al Jardine has something to say to Mike Love. The Beach Boys alum took to Facebook to share an open letter to his former bandmate, who’s been dealing with health issues as of late.

Titled “An Open Letter to My Beach Boy Brother,” Jardine began his statement by quoting lyrics from The Beach Boys’ 1968 song, “Friends.”

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“We’ve been friends now for so many years, we’ve been together through the good times and the tears,” he wrote.

“Mike, those lyrics ring especially true now, don’t they?” Jardine questioned.

He continued by sharing more lyrics from the track, “We drift apart for a little bit of a spell, one night I get a call and I know that you’re well.“

“I’m thinking about you a lot, and praying for your recovery,” Jardine wrote. “Sending you the warmth of the sun and Good Vibes.”

The note is somewhat of a surprise given the men’s turbulent relationship. Their spat dates back years, to when Jardine, who was removed from the band in 1998, began touring under the name Beach Boys Family and Friends, a move that prompted Love to take legal action.

“It was pretty devastating financially and emotionally,” Jardine told Rolling Stone last year. “He showed me no mercy.”

Following a Beach Boys reunion tour in 2012, Love decided to continue touring under the band’s name without Jardine or Brian Wilson. That decision “left Brian and I in the dust,” Jardine told the outlet.

What to Know About Mike Love’s Health Issues

Flash forward more than a decade and Love has been dealing with serious health issues. His Beach Boys were forced to cancel or reschedule multiple dates on their latest tour.

While two October concerts in Nashville went on as planned, Love did not stand and was largely unable to participate musically while on stage.

“Obviously, I’ve been going through some health issues,” Love told the crowd at the Ryman Auditorium. “But I didn’t wanna miss being at The Ryman with you all.”

Following the gigs, Jardine reacted to Love’s condition in a statement to the outlet.

“It’s shocking and I was really depressed,” he said “I had to really shake myself out of it just to get onstage. Just the optics of it were just awful and I’m speechless.”

“Obviously, he’s a total pro. He wants to be onstage, but he just doesn’t know how not to do it,” Jardine added. “He doesn’t know what else to do, so I think he’s trapped.”

Love hasn’t been seen publicly since. Meanwhile, Jardine has been busy playing shows with his Pet Sounds Band.

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney