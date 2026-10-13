Beach Boys Legend Mike Love Opens up About Health Issues During Nashville Concert: “I Didn’t Wanna Miss Being Here”

At 85, Mike Love had no interest in retiring. Even after spending over six decades in the spotlight, the hitmaker continued to tour. Finding his home on stage, the singer remained one of the last two original members of the Beach Boys still alive. With Love and Al Jardine as the last members of the iconic group, the singers often celebrated their history with hits like “Good Vibrations” and “Do It Again.” But recently, fans were left in shock when Love appeared motionless on stage. Concerned about his well-being, the outpouring of support prompted Love to address his health concerns.

Over the weekend, Love traveled to Nashville for a show alongside John Stamos at the famed Ryman Auditorium. What was supposed to be a night of celebration turned into a wellness check when video showed Love struggling to perform. But when at the Ryman, he promised fans that there was no place he wanted to be more than on the stage.

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"Obviously, I've been going through some health issues. But I didn't wanna miss being at The Ryman with you all."



He really does just wanna keep doing what he loves pic.twitter.com/gd7hQ7ooee — Carl and The Passions – "So Tough" (@carlthepassions) October 12, 2026

And the reason – “I feel stronger every day physically, but I am heartbroken emotionally. I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else than with our audience. For me, our audience is the medicine, and the music is the cure.”

[RELATED: John Stamos Breaks Silence on Mike Love After Beach Boys Performance Worries Fans]

Mike Love Simply Living In The Moment

Not trying to hide his current health problems, Love understood the toll the years had taken on his life. But having spent decades on stage – it was home. And according to his son, Brian, “He’s stubborn and he’s steadfast, and he did not want to miss the Ryman. I mean, for good reason. Look at this place. So we are happy. We’re gonna be positive. We’re gonna sing along.”

Mike Love is a notorious maniac, and wanting to be on stage in this condition is just another sprinkle on top of the pile of evidence. But I also feel for him and what I imagine is him clinging to the only thing he really knows while nearing the end of his life. https://t.co/EAcCaMB4v0 — Hurry / Matt Scottoline (@hurryband) October 11, 2026

As for Stamos, he wasn’t planning for the future. Again, sharing a friendship with Love and his family, Stamos understood the singer’s health. But at the same time, “All we have is tonight, really, and I think it’s gonna be very, very special. Mike, he insisted on being here… He’s done over 7,000 live shows. And tonight’ll be 7,422, I think exactly. We love you, and have the greatest night ever.”

With Love entertaining at the Ryman, the singer had a few weeks to rest before tackling the Eat to the Beat concert series at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. While Stamos and those closest to Love understood that every performance carried a little more weight these days, the singer remained focused on the next show.

(Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)