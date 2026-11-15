Why Richard Sterban Walked Away From Elvis Presley to Join the Oak Ridge Boys

Richard Sterban was a legendary member of the country quartet The Oak Ridge Boys, best known for his particularly deep and resonating bass. His recent passing on November 14 has left the country world in grief, and many fans are looking back at his storied career.

Diehard fans might know that before he joined The Oak Ridge Boys, Sterban was a founding member of a gospel group called The Keystones. That group toured with J. D. Sumner and The Stamps Quartet, who backed none other than Elvis Presley during the filming of the 1972 concert film, Elvis On Tour. Sterban can be heard on Presley’s legendary tune “Burning Love”. And, according to Sterban himself, he actually turned down the chance to continue touring with Elvis Presley in order to join The Oak Ridge Boys.

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Richard Sterban Left Elvis Presley to Join The Oak Ridge Boys—And Became the Voice Behind One of Country Music’s Biggest Hits

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In a 2024 interview with Sterban, GPB talked to the deep-voiced icon about The Oak Ridge Boys’ biggest hits, as well as a particularly pivotal moment in his career involving Elvis Presley.

“So here I was, you know, apparently on top of the world singing with the King of Rock and Roll,” said Sterban, per GPB. “But I had to make a decision: What do I do? And I had to admit, at the same time, I was a big fan of The Oak Ridge Boys. I loved the music that they were making, and I wanted to be a part of that group.”

Sterban went on to say that the reason he decided to call it quits with Presley was that he felt that The Oak Ridge Boys had “a great deal of potential.”

“And so I made the decision back in 1972 to leave Elvis and join The Oak Ridge Boys,” Sterban continued. “And, you know, a lot of people questioned that decision. ‘How could you do that? How could you leave Elvis and join The Oak Ridge Boys?’ But I really believe that I was doing the right thing. I followed my heart. 52 years later, I look back. I think I made a pretty good decision back then, you know.”

I’m inclined to agree. In the end, it all worked out. Richard Sterban became the iconic voice that belts out “oom-papa-oom-papa-mow-mow” on The Oak Ridge Boys’ No. 1 country hit from 1981, “Elvira”. It might be one of the most iconic lines in country history. Sometimes, you have to say “no” to an attractive proposal in order to go in the right direction in life.

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images