It’s hard to imagine Willie Nelson as a struggling songwriter, but that was the case early in his career. It is Nelson who is the only writer of Faron Young’s “Hello Walls”. The song, out in 1961, became one of Young’s biggest hits, staying at the top of the charts for an impressive nine weeks.

At the time, Nelson was really, really struggling financially. In fact, he was so broke that, instead of receiving the potential publishing royalties for “Hello Walls”, Nelson offered to sell his rights to Young for just $500.

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Fortunately, Young had sympathy for Nelson. Instead of purchasing his publishing rights, Young loaned him the money he needed. It was a beneficial choice for Nelson, who became rich, relatively speaking, from Young’s “Hello Walls”. Nelson’s first royalty check for the song was $20,000.

“I was sitting at Tootsie’s,” Young later recalls. “And this big hairy arm came around my neck, and Willie French-kissed me… It’s probably the best kiss I ever had.”

“Hello Walls” was not just recorded by Young. Kitty Wells, Johnny Paycheck, Ricky Nelson, and Crystal Gayle are among the artists who also put their spin on this song.

Willie Nelson’s Success After Writing “Hello Walls” for Faron Young

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Of course, Nelson went on to have numerous other hits, both as an artist and a songwriter. Perhaps his most notable hit as a writer is “Crazy”, the Patsy Cline classic.

In addition to songs by other artists, Nelson also wrote many of his own hit singles, including “On The Road Again”, “The Party’s Over”, “Yesterday’s Wine”, and more.

Little did Nelson know in 1961 that he would still be having success more than six decades later. But perhaps no one is more surprised by his success than Nelson.

“The way I was going, I never expected to be here,” Nelson tells The Guardian. “I don’t think anyone expected me to live beyond 21, the way I was going.”

By his own admission, Nelson got in his own way, at least in the beginning of his career.

“I did everything wrong. If it was wrong, I did it. And if it was really wrong, I did it twice,” Nelson admits.

“I drank too much, I smoked too much,” he adds. “I took too many pills.”

Of course, Nelson learned from his mistakes. He remains one of the most successful singer-songwriters of all time.

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