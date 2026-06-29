65 Years Ago Today, Faron Young Was on a Long Run at No. 1 With the Song That Established Willie Nelson as a Hit Songwriter

On this day (June 29) in 1961, Faron Young was in the middle of a nine-week run at the top of the Hot Country Songs chart with “Hello Walls.” It was the first song penned by Willie Nelson to hit the top of the chart. It also became Young’s only top 40 crossover hit when it peaked at No. 12 on the Hot 100.

Nelson had been working as a radio DJ while writing songs and playing in clubs in Texas and the Pacific Northwest before moving to Nashville in 1960. There, he signed a publishing deal with Pamper Music and wrote songs during the day and played bass in Ray Price’s band in the evening. At the time, he was struggling to get his career off the ground and make ends meet.

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When Nelson got to Nashville, Young was already an established musician. He had spent most of the 1950s launching songs to the upper reaches of the country charts. “Alone with You,” “Country Girl,” and “Live Fast, Love Hard, Die Young” had all gone to No. 1. So, when Nelson learned that Young was interested in “Hello Walls,” he offered to sell him the song’s publishing rights for $500. He badly needed the money.

Faron Young Gives Willie Nelson His First No. 1

According to Rolling Stone, when Willie Nelson made the offer, Faron Young had already recorded the song. He also knew the song was going to be a hit. So, instead of spending $500 to gain ownership of the song and its future royalties, Young loaned Nelson the money he needed.

[RELATED: 3 Songs Willie Nelson Wrote That Changed Other Artists’ Careers]

A little more than a month later, the song was at the top of the country chart. Nelson received his first royalty check in the amount of $20,000. He was so excited that he rushed out to find Young and show his appreciation.

Young wrote about the interaction in his book, Live Fast, Love Hard: The Faron Young Story. “I was sitting at Tootsie’s, and this big hairy arm came around my neck, and Willie French-kissed me,” he wrote. “It’s probably the best kiss I ever had.”

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