3 Pop Songs From 1991 That Still Make Me Want to Dance Today

Pop music in the first part of the 1990s might be among the most timeless music of all time. The songs and unique sounds make it an unforgettable part of music. So many great songs came out in the early 1990s, including these three uptempo tunes. All out in 1991, they still make me want to dance today.

“Black Or White” by Michael Jackson

Play video

The only single Michael Jackson released in 1991, “Black Or White” is part of Jackson’s Dangerous album. Written by Jackson and Bill Bottrell, “Black Or White” became the fastest trip to No. 1 since “Get Back” by The Beatles in 1969. “Black Or White” stayed at the top of the charts for seven weeks.

Videos by American Songwriter

A song about racial equality, “Black Or White” says in part, “Now I believe in miracles / And a miracle has happened tonight / But if you’re thinkin’ about my baby / It don’t matter if you’re black or white.”

Dangerous also includes “Remember The Time”, “In The Closet”, and “Give In To Me”, all hits for Jackson.

“Let The Beat Hit ‘Em” by Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam

Play video

“Let The Beat Hit ‘Em” is on Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam’s Straight Outta Hell’s Kitchen record. The song was written by David Cole, Robert Clivillés, Alan Friedman, and Duran Ramos.

A bona fide dance tune if there ever was one, “Let The Beat Hit ‘Em” says in part, “Let the beat hit ’em / Let the music take control / The beat goes round and round / And up and down and let the beat hit ’em.”

“Let The Beat Hit ‘Em” is the only hit single from Straight Outta Hell’s Kitchen. It’s also the final No. 1 song by Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam.

“Here We Go (Let’s Rock & Roll)” by C+C Music Factory

Play video

“Here We Go (Let’s Rock & Roll)” is C+C Music Factory’s second single and second No. 1 hit. The song is part of the band’s freshman Gonna Make You Sweat record.

The energetic tune says, “So I cruise, slide up to the dance floor / I’ve never seen a club so hyped before / Get on the mic and get raw / Back to back, front to front, door to door.“

“Here We Go (Let’s Rock & Roll)” follows “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)”, which became their first big hit. Although C+C Music Factory was actually a dance group, they had several hit singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including this song.

Photo by L. Cohen/WireImage