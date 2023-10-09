The Unifying Meaning Behind “Black or White” by Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson amassed many hits throughout his career. However, none were more empowering than “Black or White.” The 1991 hit stayed atop Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart for seven weeks. Its success can be attributed to the insatiable dance beat, but the core message of the song no doubt brought in a number of listeners. Uncover the meaning behind the track below.

Behind the Meaning

The overarching message of “Black or White” is one of racial unity. Jackson being the trailblazer that he was, it only makes sense he would take up the banner of equality.

In the opening verse, he nods to interracial relationships. I took my baby on a Saturday bang / Boy, is that girl with you? / Yes, we’re one and the same, he sings. Jackson himself was in a number of interracial relationships, making this verse a very personal one.

In the following verse, Jackson takes aim at tabloid headlines. He references the “Saturday Sun” who had recently called him “Wacko Jacko” on their front page because of his changing appearance (per Songfacts).

Later on in the song, rapper L.T.B. starts digging deeper. He widens his scope to heightened racial tension all around the world and voices his desire to not spend his life being a color. See, it’s not about races, just places, faces / Where your blood comes from is where your space is, the third verse reads.

Jackson follows up L.T.B.’s verse with his own declarative statement that relays the same message: I said if you’re thinking of being my brother / It don’t matter if you’re black or white.

The entire song is a powerful message of unity from one of pop’s premier purveyors. On top of the worthy message, the song also took Jackson’s career leaps and bounds forward.

Jackson shared a cutting-edge music video along with the song. The visual featured morphing technology that was novel at the time. In order for a network to air the music video, they had to refer to Jackson as the “King of Pop” (per SongFacts).

Despite pushback from management that worried it would turn people away from showing the video, it became the most requested clip on MTV. Moreover, Jackson’s status as “The King of Pop” was forever secured.

