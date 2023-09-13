Ranked: Each of Michael Jackson’s No. 1 Songs

You don’t get the name “The King of Pop” for no reason. Michael Jackson is likely the most accomplished songwriter and performer in the history of the modern world. At least when it comes to the popular music zeitgeist.

Not only was he a standout as a child star with his family group the Jackson 5, but Michael had a record-breaking solo career that included the 1982 album, Thriller, which has to date sold more copies than any record ever.

But when it comes to the proof of Jackson’s prowess, the evidence is in his number of No. 1 songs as a solo artist. The artist, who died at just 50 years old in 2009, boasts 13 of them. Below, we will rank each of those No. 1 songs one by one.

1. “Billie Jean”

This song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks after it was released as the second single from Jackson’s 1982 album, Thriller. It’s the kind of track you know instantly when it comes on by the first percussion hit. It’s iconic low-end bassline and Jackson’s voice remain cannon. And the video, with his black and white shoes and lit-up sidewalk, is beloved. The song also led to Jackson unveiling his iconic “moonwalk” at the MoTown 25 celebration.

2. “Rock With You”

This song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks. But before it made it into Jackson’s hands, it was offered to Karen Carpenter, who turned it down. This song was released on Jackson’s 1979 album, Off the Wall, which enjoyed some disco flair.

3. “Beat It”

This song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks and appeared on Jackson’s 1982 album, Thriller. The music video for the popular track includes a famous gangster knife fight. The track, which includes a solo from iconic guitar player Eddie Van Halen, was Jackson’s first major attempt at a rock song.

4. “Bad”

This song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks and was the title track from the 1987 LP of the same name. The music video for the song remains legendary, with dance moves throughout a subway as Jackson performs the iconic chorus, as if in a Broadway show. With each performance, Jackson seemed to push the pop culture boundaries.

5. “Dirty Diana”

This song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for one week and is perhaps Jackon’s most clear rock number. Released on the 1987 album, Bad, the track offers big production and even bigger electric guitar licks. Written about the dangers of groupies, it’s a life lesson, too.

6. “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough”

This song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for one week. Known as the first solo recording that Jackson had total control over, this dance song remains a hit today. Released in 1979 on Jackson’s solo album, Off the Wall, this is the kind of track that makes you want to dance like the icon, free and loose.

7. “Ben”

This song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for one week. It also marked Jackson’s first solo single, topping the chart in 1972. The child star is as believable as the most practiced adult performer. It’s eerie listening to the song today. Truly, Jackson has enjoyed many careers inside his. Written for the movie of the same name, the song proved Jackson could be his own leading man, so to speak.

8. “The Way You Make Me Feel”

This song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for one week, this was one of the many hits on Jackson’s 1987 album, Bad. It’s an upbeat track that includes many of the singer’s signature “Woos!” It’s got a beat that sticks to your soul. The video includes many of Jackson’s effortless dance moves.

9. “Man in the Mirror”

This song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks. Released on Jackson’s 1987 album, Bad, the introspective, inspiring track is about not complaining about the world but about looking at yourself for the change you want to see.

10. “You Are Not Alone”

This song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for one week and it’s one of Jackson’s most docile tracks. Released on the 1995 album, HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I, this track, written by R. Kelly, is almost like a lullaby for a child.

11. “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You,” with Siedah Garrett

This song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for one week, released on Jackson’s 1987 LP, Bad. Garrett, a mentee of producer Quincy Jones, wasn’t the first choice for the song and didn’t know she would be recording it until the day of the studio session. Not bad for a first try!

12. “Black or White”

This song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks and was released on Jackson’s 1991 album, Dangerous. The song, of course, deals with the topic of race and espouses harmony over racial division. The success of the track marked Jackson becoming the first artist to have No. 1 hits in the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.

13. “Say Say Say,” with Paul McCartney

This song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks and was released on McCartney’s 1983 album, Pipes of Peace, which came out about a year after Jackson’s Thriller, which itself included a duet between the two, “The Girl Is Mine.”

