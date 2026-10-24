5 Bands Formed in 1969 That Shaped Popular Music as We Know It

While flower power dominated the cultural zeitgeist in the late 1960s, seeds of another kind were slowly germinating beneath the surface. Bands formed at the tail end of the decade, including these iconic groups formed in 1969, would go on to shape new eras and styles of pop music as we know it today.

Earth, Wind & Fire

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Earth, Wind & Fire started as a group of Chicago-area songwriters called The Salty Peppers in 1969. They were relatively successful as a local group. But they didn’t really hit their stride until the following decade, when they rebranded to Earth, Wind & Fire and began honing in on their uplifting disco sound. The group would contribute some of the most beloved pop tracks in the years that followed, including “September”, “Boogie Wonderland”, “Shining Star”, and “Let’s Groove”.

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Hall & Oates

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Daryl Hall and John Oates began their musical partnership two years after meeting at the Adelphi Ballroom in Philadelphia. Like Earth, Wind & Fire, the duo also gained significant momentum in the first few years of the 70s. Still, 1969 was an incubatory time that was critical to the later development of genre-defining hits like “Rich Girl”, “Private Eyes”, “Maneater”, and this writer’s personal favorite, “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)”.

ZZ Top

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Plenty of rock music pervaded the mainstream soundscape of the 1970s and 80s, and ZZ Top undoubtedly contributed to this era of rock ‘n’ roll’s attitude and style. Billy Gibbons and Dan Mitchell had already been playing together as The Moving Sidewalks starting in the mid-60s. After two of their bandmates were drafted into the Vietnam War, Gibbons and Mitchell recruited Lanier Greig and adopted their new name. From there, they’d release hits like “Legs”, “Sharp Dressed Man”, and “La Grange”.

Supertramp

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Supertramp began its infancy in 1969 with Rick Davies, Roger Hodgson, Richard Palmer, and Keith Baker. This lineup first performed as Daddy. Baker was eventually replaced by Robert Millar, and the group changed its name to Supertramp in the early winter months of 1970. Supertramp would help mold a space for prog rock and pop in the mainstream world through chart-topping songs like “Breakfast In America”, “Goodbye Stranger”, “Take The Long Way Home”, and “The Logical Song”.

The Carpenters

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Richard and Karen Carpenter were siblings since birth, but they didn’t officially sign a record deal as the musical duo “Carpenters” until the spring of 1969. Their career took off from there, and they became one of the top pop acts of the 1970s. Karen’s untimely death after a lengthy and highly scrutinized battle with an eating disorder certainly makes the tender vulnerability of their musical catalogue all the more gut-wrenching. Notable hits include “(They Long To Be) Close To You” and “Top Of The World”.

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