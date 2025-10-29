4 Unforgettable Supertramp Songs Written and Sung by the Late Rick Davies

On September 6, 2025, the world of classic rock lost another great one with the death of Rick Davies at age 81. Davies made a huge impact on music in the 70s and 80s as one of the leaders of the British band Supertramp.

Davies played keyboards and also served as one of Supertramp’s chief singers and songwriters. Here are four classic songs from the band that featured his gruff, bluesy lead vocals.

“Bloody Well Right” from ‘Crime Of The Century’ (1974)

Supertramp featured its own songwriting team, a la Lennon/McCartney, in Rick Davies and Roger Hodgson. But unlike the Beatles’ duo, these guys didn’t write together all that often, especially in the band’s heyday. Instead, one or the other would write individual tracks. The person who wrote it generally sang on that track. “Bloody Well Right” helped establish the dichotomy between the pair. “Dreamer” set up Hodgson as the writer of ornate pop melodies and somewhat somber lyrics. “Bloody Well Right” displayed Davies’ affinity for bluesier material, which suited his gritty vocals. Davies also often included slightly comical musical elements in his work, such as the outsized call-and-response vocals in this track.

“Goodbye Stranger’ from ‘Breakfast In America’ (1979)

For the most part, Hodgson dominated the writing and singing of Supertramp’s hit singles. But Breakfast In America was such a smash that the album went way deep with hits. “Goodbye Stranger” once again shows off Davies’ willingness to play a bit in the songs that he fronts. You might not believe it, but that’s him doing the falsetto vocals in the catchy countermelody refrain. The song hints at the nature of being a traveling rock star, as the narrator tries to explain to a lover that he can’t be tied down too long in one place. Breakfast In America made Supertramp unlikely superstars at a somewhat late stage in their career. But it also amped up the pressure, which heightened tensions between Davies and Hodgson.

“Cannonball” from ‘Brother Where You Bound’ (1985)

When Supertramp made the album …Famous Last Words…, released in 1982, Hodgson and Davies had turned into a partnership in name only. Hodgson left for a solo career after that, leaving Davies as the chief singer and songwriter. Part of what made the group so potent in its finest years was the variety from song to song that was fostered by the two different voices. As a result, the post-Hodgson era couldn’t quite compete in the same way. But Davies rose to the occasion several times with standout tracks that deserved more attention than they received. “Cannonball” served as the first single off Brother Where You Bound, the first post-Hodgson album. And it delivers a horn-fueled, sneering punch.

“I’m Beggin’ You’ from ‘Free As A Bird’ (1987)

Not too many people would have predicted Supertramp to top the dance charts in America. But Davies and company had already made a career out of upending expectations, so why not? In later years, the band would move away from the highly produced, synth-driven approach of their 1987 album Free As A Bird. But you can’t deny that “I’m Beggin’ You” delivers a unique mélange of sounds. It combines an electronic beat with a suave foundation of words and melody that wouldn’t sound out of place in the Great American Songbook. It even featured a special effects-laden video that stood out for that era. Granted, it’s a bit of an oddball, but a fun one. And it displayed Davies’ ability to stand out in any setting.

Photo by Brill/ullstein bild via Getty Images