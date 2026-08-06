3 Songs by Earth, Wind & Fire That Still Make Me Want To Dance Today

In 1971, Earth, Wind & Fire released their eponymous freshman album, kicking off a career that would last more than 40 years. Among the group’s many, many hits are these three songs, which are so good that they still make me want to dance today.

“Shining Star”

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Earth, Wind & Fire’s first No. 1 single, “Shining Star” came out in 1975. The song, written by band members Maurice White, Larry Dunn, and Philip Bailey, appears on their That’s The Way Of The World record.

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The sweet song says, “That’s the way of the world / Plant your flower and you grow a pearl / Child is born with a heart of gold / The way of the world makes his heart so cold.”

That’s The Way Of The World was also a soundtrack to a movie of the same name. The members of the group appeared in the film. “Shining Star” is the only single released from the record.

“September”

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One of Earth, Wind & Fire’s biggest hits, “September” came out in 1978. It is part of The Best of Earth, Wind & Fire, Vol. 1, their first greatest hits record. “September” was written by White and Allee Willis. The song is the first one that Willis wrote for Earth, Wind & Fire.

“‘September’ was fantastic and thrilling,” she recalls. “And they had started the intro of it by the time I had walked into the studio to meet everyone. Just as I opened the door and I heard that little guitar intro, I thought, Oh God, please let this be what they want to work with me on. Because it was so obviously a hit.”

“September” begins with, “Do you remember the / 21st night of September? / Love was changing the minds of pretenders / While chasing the clouds away.”

Willis went on to write “Boogie Wonderland” for Earth, Wind & Fire. Interestingly, Willis is also the writer of “I’ll Be There For You”, the theme song for the hit TV show Friends.

“Let’s Groove”

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In 1981, Earth, Wind & Fire released “Let’s Groove”. The song, written by White and Wayne Vaughn, is on Raise!, a record also released in 1981.

The feel-good song says, “Let this groove, get you to move / It’s alright, alright, alright / Let this groove, set in your shoes, / So stand up, alright, alright.”

After “Let’s Groove”, Earth, Wind & Fire only had one more No. 1 single on the R&B charts. In 1987, “System Of Survival” became their final R&B hit.

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