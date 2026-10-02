54 Years Ago Today, Dolly Parton Released This “Superlative” Ode to Her Favorite Songwriter

Objectively, Dolly Parton was one of the best things to ever happen to country music. And the “Queen of Country” said many times — in so many words — that her mentor, Porter Wagoner, was the best thing to ever happen to her career. The country singer-songwriter and TV host known as “Mr. Grand Ole Opry” gave Parton an invaluable leg up when he offered her a regular spot on The Porter Wagoner Show in 1967. That offer led to a fruitful partnership, during which the duo released 13 albums together between 1968 and 1980. Through it all, Parton and Wagoner formed a bond so strong that their professional split in 1974 felt every bit as painful as a romantic breakup for the “Jolene” singer.

On this day (October 2) in 1972, Dolly Parton released My Favorite Songwriter, Porter Wagoner. For her 10th studio album, she selected 10 tracks written by Porter Wagoner as a way to honor the man who helped shape her illustrious career.

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Why Dolly Parton Devoted an Entire Album to Her Mentor

The consummate country music entertainer, Porter Wagoner also enjoyed success as a songwriter. He penned hits including Carl Smith’s “Trademark”, which peaked at number two on the U.S. country chart in 1953.

By the late 1960s, however, Wagoner had mostly stopped writing songs, as his touring and TV show began to demand more of his energy. This is also about the same time he introduced Dolly Parton to the world via The Porter Wagoner Show, and the two quickly became a beloved musical duo.

By October 1972, however, Parton’s solo star had begun to rise. Since scoring her first number-one hit with 1971’s “Joshua”, she had nabbed several more solo hits, including her signature song “Coat of Many Colors”.

While cracks had already begun forming in Parton’s relationship with her mentor, she still wanted to pay tribute to the man who took a chance on a 21-year-old from the Smoky Mountains.

In the album notes, Parton wrote, “Porter has performed many of the songs I have written since I have been associated with him, and it is a great pleasure for me to be able to do this album of his songs.” In fact, she maintained these were “some of the greatest songs I have ever sung.”

My Favorite Songwriter, Porter Wagoner reached number 33 on the country albums chart, peaking at number 18 on the pop charts. The album’s only single, “Washaday Blues”, peaked at number 20.

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Cashbox called the album “superlative,” noting that Parton’s “talent stands the test of time.”

Her Exit From Wagoner

Less than two years after the release of My Favorite Songwriter, Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner’s professional collaboration came to an end.

Initially, Parton had promised to remain on Wagoner’s show for five years. Seven years later, the “I Will Always Love You” singer was more than ready to strike out on her own.

“We both believed that we knew what was best for us. Well, he believed he knew what was best for me, too, and I believed that I knew more what was best for me at that time,” she told CMT. “So, needless to say, there was a lot of grief and heartache there, and he just wasn’t listening to my reasoning for my going.”

[RELATED: Get Your Tissues and Watch a Young Dolly Parton Join Porter Wagoner To Perform Their First Hit Duet in Their 1967 Grand Ole Opry Debut as a Duo]

While the split wasn’t exactly amicable, the two eventually reconciled, coming together to release two additional duet albums.

And — building on the foundation that Porter Wagoner helped her establish — Dolly Parton’s solo career flourished. At the time of her passing on August 26, 2026, at age 80, she was one of the most-honored female country performers in history.

Featured image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images