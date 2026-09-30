On This Day in 2008, Disney Released an Album Featuring Marilyn Manson, Korn, and Rise Against for the Anniversary of a Spooky Season Staple

On this day (September 20) in 2008, Disney released Nightmare Revisited. The album contained covers of songs from The Nightmare Before Christmas, which first hit theaters in October 1993. The film’s spooky themes made it popular with fans of alternative music and fashion. As a result, Disney tapped artists like Marilyn Manson, The All-American Rejects, Flyleaf, Korn, and Amy Lee of Evanescence to record new renditions of songs from the film.

Disney initially released The Nightmare Before Christmas through Touchstone Pictures. Its darker themes, spooky imagery, and PG rating made the House of Mouse shy away from the project. Then, it performed better than expected. It quickly gained a cult following and became a staple of the Halloween and Christmas seasons for generations of fans. By 2008, the film had already been back in theaters multiple times. At the same time, merchandise bearing the faces of the animated classic’s characters was on the shelves of most major retailers. Notably, clothing and other items related to the movie were popular among Hot Topic shoppers.

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Disney Knew Who Wanted More Nightmare Before Christmas

Disney seemingly had those alternative fashion-loving fans in mind when they gathered the talent for Nightmare Revisited. The album contained 18 covers of songs from the film by artists that were in heavy rotation with those fans and in Hot Topic stores. Additionally, it featured two tracks from the movie’s original composer, Danny Elfman. See the full tracklist below.

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“Overture”–DeVotchKa “Opening”–Danny Elfman “This Is Halloween”–Marilyn Manson “Jack’s Lament”–The All-American Rejects “Doctor Finkelstein/In the Forest”–Amiina “What’s This?”–Flyleaf “Town Meeting Song”–The Polyphonic Spree “Jack And Sally Montage”–Vitamin String Quartet “Jack’s Obsession”–Sparklehorse “Kidnap the Sandy Claws”–Korn “Making Christmas”–Rise Against “Nabbed”–Yoshida Brothers “Oogie Boogie’s Song”–Rodrigo y Gabriela “Sally’s Song”–Amy Lee “Christmas Eve Montage”–RJD2 “Poor Jack”–Plain White T’s “To the Rescue”–Datarock “Finale/Reprise”–Shiny Toy Guns “Closing”–Danny Elfman “End Title”–The Album Leaf

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