6 Bands Formed in 1967 That Shaped Rock ‘N’ Roll as We Know It Today

When it comes to prolific years for new rock ‘n’ roll groups, it’s hard to beat 1968. But the bands formed in 1967 make a compelling argument for why this year shouldn’t be excluded from the conversation, either.

Fleetwood Mac

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Before there was the Fleetwood Mac with Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham front and center, the group was a British blues band formed by Peter Green, Mick Fleetwood, Jeremy Spencer, and Bob Brunning in 1967. The band underwent several lineup changes, including the addition of John and Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, two couples whose interpersonal turmoil contributed to some of the greatest rock classics of all time, including “Dreams”, “Go Your Own Way”, and “You Make Loving Fun”.

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Blue Öyster Cult

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Blue Öyster Cult started out as Soft White Underbelly in 1967. Interestingly, their formation began when a rock critic overheard one of their jam sessions and offered to manage them outright—not exactly the order one would normally expect when thinking of starting a band. After getting their first record deal and solidifying their sound, they produced iconic, genre-defining cuts like “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper”, “Godzilla”, and “Burnin’ For You”.

Genesis

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Phil Collins is such a cultural force in his own right that it can be easy to forget that he started in Genesis, not as a solo artist. The same goes for Collins’ bandmate, Peter Gabriel, who also went on to enjoy a successful solo career. While together, though, the band helped establish progressive rock not only as a viable mainstream genre but also as an incredibly popular one as well. Songs like “Supper’s Ready”, “I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)”, and “Dancing With The Moonlit Knight” helped define what we know as prog rock today.

Jethro Tull

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Jethro Tull formed the way many of the United Kingdom’s most iconic bands do: a group of classmates coming together to become bandmates. By 1967, bands had formed all over the world thanks to the massive influence of The Beatles. Thanks to flautist Ian Anderson, Jethro Tull was able to stand out amid the sea of aspiring rock ‘n’ roll stars as being one of the only mainstream bands to feature a flute. Notable hits include “Locomotive Breath”, “Aqualung”, “Thick As A Brick”, and “Living In The Past”.

Chicago

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Chicago (before they were officially Chicago) formed the day after Valentine’s Day in 1967. The original lineup consisted of horns and keys, in addition to more common rock features, like drums and guitar. Their first name was The Big Thing, then Chicago Transit Authority, then finally, starting in the 1970s, they adopted the single moniker Chicago. They’ve contributed some of the most enduring rock cuts of all time, including “Saturday In The Park”, “25 or 6 to 4”, “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day”, and “You’re The Inspiration”.

Three Dog Night

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Three Dog Night formed in Los Angeles in 1967, and they remain one of the most heavily played rock bands on classic rock radio to this day, thanks to songs like “Joy To The World” and “Mama Told Me Not To Come”. Interestingly, Three Dog Night helped launch the careers of other songwriters by cutting versions of their work, including Harry Nilsson and Laura Nyro. Three Dog Night was virtually inescapable in the late 1960s and early 1970s, with over twenty Top 40 hits during that time period alone.

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