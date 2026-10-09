Aerosmith Is Turning California Into a Two-Night Rock Celebration With Star-Studded Lineup

Back in 2023, tragedy struck Aerosmith when Steven Tyler damaged his voice to the point that he needed medical care. To make it worse, the damage to his voice led Aerosmith to cancel the remainder of the tour and announce its retirement from touring. After spending decades on the road, it seemed that the toll had finally caught up to Tyler. But not wanting to end his time in the spotlight with an injury, Aerosmith will once again take the stage. And this time, they won’t be alone as the band announced a massive star-studded lineup.

In just a few weeks, Aerosmith will make its triumphant return at the famed Hollywood Bowl. Kicking off on October 29, the event will feature two shows. One on October 29 and the other on November 1. Calling it Aerosmith & Friends: California Dream On, the concert series caught the attention of more than Aerosmith fans.

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Not knowing what the future held for Aerosmith and Tyler, the band wanted to make the Hollywood Bowl concerts nothing short of historic. That’s why organizers produced a lineup for the ages.

Guns N’ Roses

The Black Crowes

RUN-DMC

Heart

Andrew Watt

Billy Idol

Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

Jerry Cantrell (Alice in Chains)

Mike Inez (Alice in Chains)

Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme)

Pat Monahan (Train)

Sammy Hagar

Steve Stevens

Sully Erna (Godsmack)

Tom Morello

Adam Wakeman

Audley Freed

Kenny Aronoff

[RELATED: Remember When Carrie Underwood Sang on an Aerosmith Song in 2012?]

Aerosmith Adding The Country Sound To Hollywood Bowl Concerts

Easily one of the best lineups of the year, Aerosmith wanted to add a little country to the night. The group announced that Marcus King and Eric Church would be mixing some country flavor into the Hollywood Bowl concerts.

For those wanting to snag a ticket to the two-night-only celebration, a presale event would start on October 9, at 11:00 a.m. PT with the code WALKTHISWAY. The general public sale would begin on Saturday, October 10, at 10:00 a.m. PT.

Aerosmith might have retired from touring, but apparently that didn’t mean the band was finished with the stage. And if these two Hollywood Bowl shows happened to be among the last, Aerosmith was making sure it would be a night to remember.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)