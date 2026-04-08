4 of the Most Over-The-Top Promotional Moves Aerosmith Ever Made To Grow Their Audience

Aerosmith has long been considered promotional geniuses. While some rock fans have slapped them with “sellout” labels in the past, no one can knock their bold and brash approach to growing their audience. Below, revisit four over-the-top promotional tactics taken by Aerosmith, all of which did wonders in keeping the band in the limelight for decades.

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Video Game

Starting out somewhat tame, we have the Aerosmith addition of Guitar Hero. Though they aren’t the only band to ever have their own video game, the move is worth noting. If any younger listeners didn’t know who Aerosmith was back in 2008, they were quickly introduced to them via this special edition game, wherein you can rock out alongside them. Moreover, those players instantly fell in love with the band, perpetuating yet another generation of Aerosmith listeners.

Dodge Partnership

Rock music and car commercials have long gone hand in hand, but seldom has a rock band been as involved in an automobile partnership as Aerosmith was with Dodge in the early 00s. The band not only starred in a commercial for Dodge, but also planned to tote a new car on their Just Push Play tour, which they auctioned off for charity. Moreover, they promised a private concert for a lucky Dodge customer and 500 of their closest friends. Though not everything in the promotion went to plan, it still proves how far Aerosmith was willing to go.

“Walk This Way”

Not everyone would be on board with a younger band from a different genre redoing their song. While a well-placed cover has rejuvenated the careers of countless bands, it can be a hard sell. Even more rarely does the band come back to help out with the redo.

Aerosmith broke that mold with “Walk This Way,” hopping on the remake with Run-D.M.C. The mastermind behind this collaboration, Rick Rubin, laid the groundwork, but Aerosmith were the bold partners who made it happen. And they were rewarded with a continued legacy.

Rollercoaster

Of course, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster had to make an appearance on this list. Though they have officially retired the original skin of this Disney classic, Aerosmith’s legacy in the iconic theme park lives on, marking one of the most out-of-the-box bits of promotion the band ever did. This odd promotional choice is one, if not the, reason many in the younger generation know Aerosmith today.

(Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)