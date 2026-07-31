Remember When Carrie Underwood Sang on an Aerosmith Song in 2012?

Carrie Underwood has made no secret of her love of rock and roll. The country music superstar grew up listening to heavy metal rock music, thanks to her two older sisters. So it’s not surprising that Underwood has collaborated with rock artists, including Aerosmith.

In 2012, Aerosmith released their Music From Another Dimension! album. The band’s 15th record, and their final studio album so far, Music From Another Dimension! features Underwood on “Can’t Stop Lovin’ You”. The song was written by band members Steven Tyler, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, Brad Whitford, plus Marti Frederiksen.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Can’t Stop Lovin’ You” is a logical fit for Underwood, since Tyler said the song leaned towards country. “Can’t Stop Lovin’ You” says, “Hey, I can’t stop lovin’ you / ‘Cause it’s all I wanna do / Yeah the world needs more of this / Tell me what you put into that kiss / Now keep that comin’ on / Let me hear my favorite song / Yeah you’re all I wanna do / ‘Cause I can’t stop loving you.”

Why Carrie Underwood Joined Aerosmith on “Can’t Stop Lovin’ You”

Play video

Underwood had already been vocal about her love of Aerosmith, even performing “Walk This Way” during her live shows. But surprisingly, although Tyler knew “Can’t Stop Lovin’ You” was leaning towards country, they didn’t write it with Underwood in mind. Tyler thought of “Can’t Stop Lovin’ You” like the band’s legendary 1993 hit single, “Cryin’”.

“This was another one like that,” Tyler tells Rolling Stone. “I sang it a little country and western. When it was done, it was discussed that I might have sang it a little too country. And all along we thought, should we get someone in?”

“It was last-minute,” he continues. “She was in town doing something. I called her up, and she said, ‘I’m leaving tomorrow.’ And I said, ‘Can you come over tonight?’ I called Joe [Perry] up, and the rest is history. She just did it. It really does work.”

This is the first time Underwood appears on an Aerosmith album, but it isn’t her only collaboration with Tyler. In 2011, the Aerosmith lead singer and Underwood performed both Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way” and her “Undo It” at the ACM Awards.

In 2023, Underwood also opened for heavy metal band Guns N’ Roses for select dates on their North American tour.

Tyler, of course, is no stranger to country music either. In 2016, Tyler released his solo country album, We’re All Somebody From Somewhere.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images