AJ Castillo & The Living History of Alamo City

In the fifth episode of The Sound of Texas, we explore the rich history, culture and soul of San Antonio, guided by award-winning Tejano star AJ Castillo. Castillo’s captivating accordion style has become one of the most recognizable sounds in modern Tejano music

We set the stage at the historic Aztec Theatre, a landmark San Antonio venue celebrating its 100th year in 2026. Then we grab a bite at Rosario’s ComidaMex & Bar, where AJ shares the Tex-Mex dishes that always bring him back home. We wrap our tour at La Villita, San Antonio’s oldest neighborhood which has evolved into the city’s cultural arts hub, just steps from the iconic River Walk.