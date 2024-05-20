Tiera Kennedy (Artist/Songwriter)

Rising singer/songwriter Tiera Kennedy is emerging as one of the most exciting voices in the format – injecting Country music with a breath of vitality. The Alabama native’s unique sound stems from equal parts nature and nurture. She credits her celestial singing voice to God, while crediting her Country music songwriting prowess to what organically flows from her pen. Lighting a fire with her independently released self-titled EP, Nashville Scene cited Tiera as “the total package” and “a writer who has learned how to write for their own voice at a young age,” while American Songwriter concurs, hailing her as “one of Nashville’s most promising young singer-songwriters.” Formally introducing her artistry with debut single “Found It In You”, a poignant love song inspired by her relationship with her husband and creative director Kamren Kennedy, Tiera showed off her playful side with subsequent releases like the effervescent “Gentleman” and jubilant ode to home state soirees on “Alabama Nights.”

Landing on several of 2022’s most impressive Artist to Watch Lists, including CMT’s Listen Up, MusicRow’s Next Big Thing and Pandora’s Country Artist to Watch, Tiera took those songs and more on the road, opening for artists including Kelsea Ballerini and Danielle Bradbery, while playing festivals across the country. As she readies her forthcoming full-length debut album, Tiera delivered the project’s lead single “Jesus, My Mama, My Therapist” in 2023. The infectious tune is an ode to the holy trinity of secret keeping, as its three namesakes are the only folks who can be trusted with the truth…and trusted to love you all the more for it. As gutsy as it is playful, add “Jesus, My Mama, My Therapist” to a growing catalog that continues to pave a one-car-only lane for Tiera in Country music. As the host of Apple Music Country’s, The Tiera Show, Tiera Kennedy puts her stamp on the genre daily.