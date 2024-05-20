Meet American Songwriter’s 2024 Song Contest Judges. This year’s panel is composed of industry executives and established artists across a variety of genres ranging from country to jazz. Keep reading to learn more about our judges, and click the button below if you want them to listen to your song!
Jason Mraz (Artist/Songwriter)
Jason Mraz is living full spiral. It’s not full circle, exactly, because he’s changed and his experiences have changed, but on his eighth album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride, the musician has found himself returning to a familiar junction in space. The new songs, which are unabashedly pop, see Mraz reuniting with numerous collaborators, including Los Angeles band Raining Jane and producer Martin Terefe, who helmed 2008’s We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things. In fact, as Mraz looked at the number eight, he instead saw an infinity sign.
Lauv (Artist/Songwriter)
A truly groundbreaking force in today’s music world, Lauv embodies both the immense freedom of an independent artist and the hitmaking power of a pop phenomenon. With the arrival of his breakthrough smash “I Like Me Better”—a worldwide hit with over 2 billion streams and Certified RIAA Sextuple-Platinum — the singer/songwriter/producer/multi-instrumentalist redefined the limits of success for independent artists, paving the way for like-minded creators to pursue stardom on their own terms. Since then, he’s emerged as a global sensation who routinely pulls in massive streaming numbers and headlines arenas all across Asia and Europe, thanks to a passionate fan base who’ve come to rely on his steady output of soul-baring yet immediately catchy pop songs. A magnetic performer in any context, Lauv boasts an extensive touring history that includes supporting Ed Sheeran in the US and around the world, as well as headlining legendary global venues and arenas. Not long after making his full-length debut with ~how i’m feeling~ (a gold-certified LP that reached #16 on the Billboard 200 chart and featured hits like the double-Platinum Troye Sivan collaboration “i’m so tired…”), he headlined shows in India, China, Taiwan, Mexico, Brazil, and Buenos Aires as his global fan base expanded even further. Lauv’s music has received praise from outlets such as Rolling Stone, Vogue, V Magazine, PAPER, with Billboard calling him “one of pop’s premier songwriters.” This year will see him embark on his own new chapter of music that promises to continue his ascent as a global musical force to be reckoned with. Lauv’s new single “Potential,” released via AWAL, is an unguarded outpouring to a high-energy backdrop of potent beats and lush guitar work, reaching an anthemic intensity at its gang-vocal-fueled bridge.
Quinn XCII (Artist/Songwriter)
Quinn XCII (pronounced Ninety-Two) emerged with a disarmingly catchy and dynamic personal style of his own punctuated by alternative nuances and unexpected (yet undeniable) pop prowess. He has accumulated over 3.5 billion global streams across his catalogue and earned successive Platinum singles, including “Straitjacket,” “Kings of Summer”, and “Love Me Less”. In additional Gold singles, including “Stay Next To Me” and “Flare Guns”, “Another Day In Paradise,” “Stacy,” and “Always Been You.” Simultaneously, he ignited anthems alongside Noah Kahan, Big Sean, AJR, Logic, blackbear, Chelsea Cutler, Jeremy Zucker, and more. Not to mention, he has sold out headline tours coast-to-coast, selling over 500,000 tickets as a headliner, and graced the stages of festivals such as Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Firefly, Governors Ball, and Electric Forest. This year Quinn enters a new era with 3 new EP’s titled Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner. You can expect a lot of music and tour dates to come in 2024!
Charlie Sexton (Artist/Songwriter)
Charlie Sexton, raised in Austin, Texas, made his debut with Pictures For Pleasure in 1985 at age 16. He followed that up with a self-titled second album when he was 20. Because word of his reputation as a prodigy guitar player spread far and wide, he found himself an in-demand session player while still in his late teens, and he had the opportunity to record with Ron Wood, Keith Richards and Bob Dylan.
Katie Gavin (Artist/Songwriter)
Katie Gavin (she/ they) is a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and vocalist best known as a member of the critically acclaimed LA-based band MUNA alongside collaborators Naomi McPherson and Josette Maskin. Katie is the principal songwriter for the majority of MUNA’s music. MUNA have spent the last two years playing sold out shows and festivals all over the world in support of their highly lauded self-titled album (featuring “Silk Chiffon” with Phoebe Bridgers), as well as supporting Taylor Swift on The Eras stadium tour.
Restless Road (Artist/Songwriter)
Restless Road has accumulated over 235 million cumulative career streams and over 4.2 million on social media. They have sold out venues across the country as well as toured alongside Kane Brown, Russell Dickerson, Tim McGraw and performed on ABC’s The Bachelor, been featured by CMT, EXTRA, TODAY and was named as one of Spotify’s Hot Country Artists To Watch. Their debut album Last Rodeo is out now.
AJ McLean (Artist/Songwriter)
You already know AJ McLean as 1/5 of the Backstreet Boys, one of the most successful groups in music history. With countless #1s, record-setting tours, numerous awards and worldwide sales in excess of 180 million, the Backstreet Boys have been recognized as the best-selling boy band in history.
A multiple award winning and Grammy-nominated performer, AJ has delivered the finest pop music one has to offer – tightly crafted songs, floor-shaking rhythms, and unmistakable harmonies – making him one of pop’s most influential performers. Now it’s time to experience Alexander James, a pop enigma making a name for himself solo. New music coming soon!
Maude Latour (Artist/Songwriter)
Maude Latour is fulfilling her pop destiny. Born in Sweden, raised in London and Hong Kong as well as New York City, and now residing in Los Angeles, Latour began writing songs at 15 and released her first EP, Starsick, in 2019. Her ever-evolving catalog includes the viral lockdown-era hit “One More Weekend” plus four infectious EPs, which have won over critics from The New York Times to NPR, and earned performances at Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Austin City Limits, and many more. Now, with her new single “Too Slow,” the 24 year-old is doubling down on her formula of combining studio experimentation with undeniable cosmic-pop hooks and thoughtful lyrics, inviting her audience to come along for the ride, eyes and mind wide open, and stereo turned up as far as it can go.
Brandon Lake (Artist/Songwriter)
Brandon Lake is a GRAMMY® and GMA Dove Award-winning artist and songwriter. As a worship leader for gatherings around the nation, his purpose is to call followers of Jesus into a posture of freedom and confidence—creating space to boldly declare truth and expect great things. Having spent a number of years releasing songs with Elevation Worship, he has taken home five GRAMMY® awards over the course of his professional music career, and he has been nominated for a total of ten. Believing that people have so much more inside of them than they think possible, Lake longs to see Christians “live free and be everything that God has called them to be.” He lives with his wife, Brittany, and their three sons in Charleston, South Carolina.
MarcLo (Artist/Songwriter)
Marcus “MarcLo” Lomax, a member of The Monsters & Strangerz, is a producer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and artist. Most notably, MarcLo co-wrote and produced “The Middle” by Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, “Prisoner” by Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus, and “Hate Me” by Ellie Goulding & Juice WRLD. Other releases include Fifth Harmony, 6LACK, Bebe Rexha, Maroon 5, Teddy Swims, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Ellie Goulding, Zara Larsson, Steve Aoki and more.
Struggle Jennings (Artist/Songwriter)
Struggle Jennings was destined to be an Outlaw. Contrary to what you’d expect of the grandson of country icons Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, he spent his formative years in the West Nashville neighborhood now known as the Nations street life, the man of the house after losing his father to a senseless act of violence. From hopping on the tour bus with his grandparents, to back home in the Nations with his mother, he developed a love for both the gangster rap of the ’80s and ’90s that he heard in the streets and the outlaw country that runs in his veins. Genres that are seemingly worlds apart, yet stem from the same place once you scratch the surface. These days Struggle is back to his roots in country music, but as he says in his song, “Twisted,” (off his upcoming album El Camino, due out 5/31), “might’ve changed my ways but I never switched up…” He’s staying true to who he is and stepping into the next chapter.
Erin Kinsey (Artist/Songwriter)
Texas native, Erin Kinsey, is a rising star in the country music scene, bringing her unique voice and heartfelt songwriting to the forefront. Despite her young age, Erin has been honing her musical talents since the age of 11, and at 23 years old, she stands as a testament to dedication and artistic growth.
Born with a deep passion for country music, Erin’s journey led her from the heart of Texas to Music City, where she embarked on her path to becoming a respected singer-songwriter. Her relentless pursuit of her dreams caught the attention of music insiders who recognized her undeniable talent and potential for greatness. Erin’s musical journey took a major step forward with her signing to RECORDS Nashville, a prominent joint venture with Sony Music in October 2021.
Erin Kinsey’s journey continues to evolve with her latest release “I Ain’t Crazy”.
“I Ain’t Crazy” follows the wildly popular Valentine’s Day release “Matchmaker” as well as the 2023 standout tracks “Stayed A Summer” and “Boys In Boots” off her ‘Bet My Heart’ album.
Tiera Kennedy (Artist/Songwriter)
Rising singer/songwriter Tiera Kennedy is emerging as one of the most exciting voices in the format – injecting Country music with a breath of vitality. The Alabama native’s unique sound stems from equal parts nature and nurture. She credits her celestial singing voice to God, while crediting her Country music songwriting prowess to what organically flows from her pen. Lighting a fire with her independently released self-titled EP, Nashville Scene cited Tiera as “the total package” and “a writer who has learned how to write for their own voice at a young age,” while American Songwriter concurs, hailing her as “one of Nashville’s most promising young singer-songwriters.” Formally introducing her artistry with debut single “Found It In You”, a poignant love song inspired by her relationship with her husband and creative director Kamren Kennedy, Tiera showed off her playful side with subsequent releases like the effervescent “Gentleman” and jubilant ode to home state soirees on “Alabama Nights.”
Landing on several of 2022’s most impressive Artist to Watch Lists, including CMT’s Listen Up, MusicRow’s Next Big Thing and Pandora’s Country Artist to Watch, Tiera took those songs and more on the road, opening for artists including Kelsea Ballerini and Danielle Bradbery, while playing festivals across the country. As she readies her forthcoming full-length debut album, Tiera delivered the project’s lead single “Jesus, My Mama, My Therapist” in 2023. The infectious tune is an ode to the holy trinity of secret keeping, as its three namesakes are the only folks who can be trusted with the truth…and trusted to love you all the more for it. As gutsy as it is playful, add “Jesus, My Mama, My Therapist” to a growing catalog that continues to pave a one-car-only lane for Tiera in Country music. As the host of Apple Music Country’s, The Tiera Show, Tiera Kennedy puts her stamp on the genre daily.
Uncle Kracker (Artist/Songwriter)
Uncle Kracker is a MULTI-PLATINUM artist, with #1 hits like “Follow Me,” “Smile,” and Kenny Chesney collaboration “When The Sun Goes Down. The former member of Kid Rock’s band embraced his Country side with 2012’s acclaimed album Midnight Special, and recent releases “Sweet 16,” “Reason To Drink” and “Cruising Altitude.” Fans can expect a new album later this year.
Conner Smith (Artist/Songwriter)
Just 23 years old and already a seasoned veteran of Nashville’s elite songwriting community, Conner Smith has emerged as one of Country’s most hotly-anticipated artists. An uncommon talent mixing prime-of-life passion with old-soul perspective, Smith’s debut album SMOKY MOUNTAINS is meant to stand the test of time. Featuring GOLD-certified “Take It Slow,” viral hit “I Hate Alabama,” multi-week UK chart-topper “Creek Will Rise” and “Roulette On The Heart” featuring Hailey Whitters, his deeply personal project is a reflection of the artist himself.
Taylor Cain Matz (Artist/Songwriter)
Taylor Cain Matz is a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, performing artist, and a member of the award-winning trio CAIN. Raised in Hartselle, Alabama and now residing in Nashville, Tennessee, with her husband Steven, music has always been a part of Taylor’s life. She learned to play by ear – piano by age 4 and guitar by the age of 10 – along with her guidance from her father. Studying music in college, Taylor is also classically trained in Voice.
Growing up as a fan of Christian and country music, along with her brother and sister who comprise the band CAIN, Taylor pursued the country scene where she was able to hone in on the art of songwriting and how to live on the road. In 2019, CAIN signed with Sony Music/Provident Label Group and in just two years, they earned multiple No. 1 hits at radio, won a K-LOVE Fan Award, and were nominated for an American Music Award as well as a GMA Dove Award (Best New Artist). They’ve also performed and toured with numerous CCM artists including Zach Williams, Toby Mac, Crowder and Lecrae to name a few. CAIN debuted the Grand Ole Opry in December of 2022 and played a sold-out show at the infamous Red Rocks Amphitheater. The trio headlined their very first tour in the spring of 2023. Taylor and her siblings are heading out this week to join Chris Tomlin on the Holy Forever Tour.
Taylor co-writes every song for CAIN, initially writing more than 150 songs for their first EP release and full-length album, and continues to write for the group and for other artists.
GASHI (Artist/Songwriter)
Larry Gashi, better known by his mononym, ‘GASHI,’ embodies the definition of the American Dream. He lived in 24 countries before ultimately settling in Brooklyn, New York as an eleven-year-old, and as a result, his music has cultivated a soulful mix of hip- hop, pop, and R&B, spiced with a hint of country. He initially signed to Roc Nation and RCA Records in 2016, and his chart-topping singles like “Creep On Me,” “Safety,” and “My Year” have solidified his position as a dynamic force in contemporary music. He’s attained over one billion streams with over 300 million video views worldwide, released four studio albums, and is the only male Albanian artist to chart on Billboard multiple times. His talents have led to collaborations with a wide variety of artists, including Travis Scott, Sting and Dua Lipa. Freshly independent from RCA Records and full of hustle, GASHI is releasing a new album, Brooklyn Cowboy, under his own record label, ORCA Sound Records this summer.
Samantha Fish (Artist/Songwriter)
As an artist, singer, songwriter, and guitarist, Samantha Fish has earned numerous accolades for her unique self-expression, which she channels through explosive riffs, visceral rhythms, and spine-tingling vocals. Her talent has been recognized by none other than Eric Clapton, who invited her to perform at his Crossroads 2023 in Los Angeles. This summer, Fish is set to embark on a thrilling journey, first joining SLASH on his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour, then taking part in the Experience Hendrix Tour. She will return to the U.K. this Fall, before wrapping up the year with the Bulletproof tour, where she will showcase songs from her extensive repertoire.
Samantha’s latest effort for Rounder Records, Death Wish Blues (2023,) was a collaboration with renegade rocker Jesse Dayton. The album was nominated for a 2024 GRAMMY® – Best Contemporary Blues Album and was #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart for three consecutive weeks.
Nicky Youre (Artist/Songwriter)
Nicky Youre’s disarming authenticity and genuine excitement has already connected with fans across the country. His breakout single, “Sunroof,” solidified itself as one of 2022’s songs of the summer by catapulting its way into the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 for 11 consecutive weeks (peaked at #4). With over 650M streams worldwide and an EP of remixes featuring Thomas Rhett, Manuel Turizo, 24kGoldn, and Loud Luxury, the track spent multiple weeks atop Pop and Hot AC radio formats. Earning Nicky his first nomination at the 2022 MTV VMA’s for ‘Song of the Summer,’ the success of “Sunroof” also saw the star make his television debut with a performance on The TODAY Show.
Previously signed to Columbia Records in partnership with Thirty Knots Records, the young up-and-coming star has made quite the splash and is looking to leave his mark as he continues to radiate positivity through new music led by “Shut Me Up”, “Good Times Go” and his latest release “S.A.D.” in partnership with Virgin Music.
Cory Henry (Artist/Songwriter)
Cory Henry, Grammy-winning artist, composer, and multi-instrumentalist, is a beacon of innovation in music. His virtuosity on the keyboard and visionary approach mark him as the future of the craft. With nine solo studio albums, Cory’s magnetic performances captivate audiences globally as he tours worldwide.
Austin Snell (Artist/Songwriter)
Fusing hard-rocking sonic aggression with the deep-feeling confessions of a country troubadour, River House Artists/Warner Music Nashville’s Austin Snell is an emerging country talent for whom the rules have never really applied. A Georgia native and Air Force vet who grew up on a steady diet of Nickelback, Three Doors Down, Creed, and Alan Jackson, the Nashville newcomer has bucked Nashville’s “10-year town” moniker, arriving in 2022 and quickly starting work to make “grunge country” a household name. With distorted, dark-energy guitars, thundering drums, and a wounded vocal at the end of its emotional rope, his gritty debut single “Excuse the Mess” has now racked up more than 23 million streams and landed elite playlist placements across Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and more, as the track co-written with Presley Aaron and Christian Yancey leads the charge into Snell’s opening chapter. The rising star now counts 160 million global career streams to his credit, plus a rare SiriusXM Highway Find accolade – the same one bestowed on now-superstars like Maren Morris and Luke Combs. He is also the second artist ever chosen for SiriusXM’s Artist Accelerator program. With a growing touring footprint that has put him on the road with country’s brightest stars, he’s set to drop another handful of hard-core country rockers as 2024 goes on. He will be on the opening slot for Jason Aldean’s Highway Desperado tour this summer and has already released new music this year, including “Everybody’s Friend” and “Wildfire.” Mixing blacked-out rock aggression with late-night country reflection, Snell is pointing the way ahead, proving once and for all that some rules are really more like suggestions.
Abby Anderson (Artist/Songwriter)
With more than 100 million streams and notable viral traction for her 2023 hit “Heart On Fire In Mexico,” Abby Anderson is poised to be country music’s next big star. Anderson – who has captivated audiences for a decade with her authentic songwriting and powerhouse vocals – moved to Nashville at the age of 17 to pursue her dreams of performing. Listeners quickly resonated with her ability to blend new age tones and personal, heartfelt storytelling with catchy, overarching pop melodies. The Texas native has toured with an array of artists as diverse as her influences, including genre-bending acts like Linda Ronstadt and Rob Thomas. She’s also shared the stage with Stevie Nicks, Brett Eldredge, Tim McGraw and Hunter Hayes, winning over fans night after night. Early label releases like the infectious “This Feeling” and tender-hearted single “Make Him Wait” put the singer on the map and racked up millions of streams and accolades including being named to the CMT Next Women of Country class, a Pandora Country Artist to Watch, and MusicRow Magazine’s Next Big Thing. Her new single “If You Killed Somebody” is out now.
Pete Yorn (Artist/Songwriter)
Yorn has released nine critically-acclaimed albums across his career. In 2019, he released Caretakers (via Shelly Music), featuring the top 2 AAA single “Calm Down”. The New Yorker Magazine praised the album’s “dreamy synths-and-strings jangle” and in AllMusic’s 4 star review, they described the music as “lush yet spare, tuneful but not forceful, cinematic yet small scale…an appealing blend that sets it apart from most other albums in 2019.” Yorn performed songs from the album on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Ellen. Yorn’s acting debut in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon followed his 2022 LP HAWAII that earned critical praise from SPIN, American Songwriter, Paste and more. Other recent releases include Pete Yorn Sings the Classics, the artist’s first ever collection of cover songs, Pete Yorn Live At The Troubadour, and The Trilogy: Morning, Day, And Night, a 5 CD box set including the complete audio downloads from his Veeps full album live streams of albums musicforthemorningafter, Day I Forgot and Nightcrawler.
CANNONS (Artist/Songwriter)
CANNONS alternate between flashes of gauzy introspection, glitter-drenched dancefloor ecstasy, and gritty sensuality. The Los Angeles trio—Michelle Joy [vocals], Ryan Clapham [lead guitar], and Paul Davis [drums keys]—elevate alternative / electro-pop to a neon stratosphere with nocturnal production and a visual sensibility equally suited to Studio 54 or summer festival season. The band honed this signature style over the course of three albums, namely Night Drive [2017], Shadows [2019], and Fever Dream [2022]. Along the way, “Fire For You” reached RIAA gold status, generated nearly a quarter-of-a-billion streams, topped Alternative Radio, and landed massive syncs on the likes of NETFLIX’s Never Have I Ever, American Horror Story, and more. CANNONS earned critical acclaim from The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, FLAUNT, and Consequence of Sound while YouTube touted them among 2021’s “Artists on the Rise.” Emerging as a live force, they’ve headlined countless packed shows in addition to lighting up festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, Life Is Beautiful, Outside Lands, and Electric Forest, to name a few. Evolving yet again, CANNONS ushered in a new era with the sunny, sassy, and sexy funkified strut of their 2023 album Heartbeat Highway, which features “Loving You,” their second No. 1 single at Alternative radio.
Wade Bowen (Artist/Songwriter)
Two decades and more than 4,000 shows into his career, Wade Bowen has become synonymous with country music, songwriting, and captivating live performances, and for good reason. An artistic descendant of American icons like Guy Clark, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Robert Earl Keen and more, Bowen is an important voice in a legacy of Texas troubadours stretching back more than 50 years. Texas Radio agrees, as he scored Male Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year at the 2024 T3R Awards, marking the second year in a row that Bowen took home all three awards.
Revered as one of the genre’s finest and most authentic modern voices, Bowen’s approach is rooted in tradition, but also stands on the creative cutting edge. His focus remains on writing unique songs with a literary quality and shifting his sonic territory to match his life. More than a dozen albums have shown his musical diversity – including ten studio sets, four live collections, and an ongoing series of buddy-country hits with fellow Texan, Randy Rogers. On May 10th, the singer-songwriter released his tenth studio album, Flyin, showcasing his diverse musical range and hard-hitting songwriting, as well as a cast of respected features that add unique elements throughout.
A philanthropist at heart, Bowen founded the Bowen Family Foundation, which has helped children and families in and around central Texas by raising more than $6 million for beneficiaries including March of Dimes Waco, CASA of McLennan and Hill Counties, City of West Disaster Relief, Boys & Girls Clubs of Waco, Inspiración, The Mentoring Alliance, and more.
Artur Menezes (Artist/Songwriter)
Brazilian born and now LA-based artist, Artur Menezes’ playing is a distinctive blend of fiery, hard-rockin’ blues that at times borders on shred, combined with an ability to effortlessly switch gears into swinging, jazz grooves. Menezes’ songwriting sparkles as it switches between straight-ahead blues and funk flavored workouts, and his vocals channel the deep emotional content of his songs as effectively as his guitar playing. Artur’s newest EP, AM/FM was released in September 2023 with Black Hill Records. In addition to this release, his latest album, Fading Away, (produced by Josh Smith and featuring a guest appearance from Joe Bonamassa), was a serious step up in both writing and playing. These have created a clear marker for his place among the front-runners of the new breed of blues guitar heroes and led him to recently being named one of the “Top 25 Best New Blues Guitarists” by GuitarPlayer Magazine.
Alexander Stewart (Artist/Songwriter)
With over half a billion streams to his name, Alexander Stewart’s skyscraping pop sound and heartbreaking anthems have made him one of Spotify’s Pop Rising Artists to Watch this year and 2023’s second most viewed artist on TikTok in Canada. His debut album bleeding heart (out May 10th) features his massive hit “i wish you cheated,” which launched with a viral TikTok campaign that saw over 45 million views and led to his late-night TV debut performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Following his performance, the single became a Top 20 radio hit and broke into Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in Canada. The album also includes “if you only knew,” taken from the independent Toronto-born singer-songwriter’s last EP, which Alexander debuted an emotional performance of on Late Night With Seth Meyers and was named one of Rolling Stone’s “Songs You Need To Know.” Alexander has previously toured with other artists including Charlie Puth, Benson Boone, and Eric Nam, and he’s currently on his international headlining “bleeding hearts tour,” performing in front of his rapidly growing fan base that has expanded to over 500 million global streams, 300 million views on YouTube and 130 million likes on TikTok.
Griffin William Sherry (Artist/Songwriter)
In 2011, Sherry co-founded the independent band The Ghost of Paul Revere, capturing the hearts and minds of countless fans with a series of acclaimed releases and sold-out shows everywhere. He helped establish his own music festival, performed on national television, and garnered millions of streams. In 2019, his song, “The Ballad of the 20th Maine,” became the official Maine State Ballad, securing The Ghost of Paul Revere’s place in Maine music history.
In 2022, after writing music for seventeen years, Griffin’s begun work on his first solo record, taking a defiant step in a new direction.
Tano Jones (Artist/Songwriter)
Tano Jones, Detroit-born and well-travelled singer, songwriter, guitarist, producer, and leader of the Tano Jones Revelry distills the ups and downs of each day into an intoxicating brew of rhythm, life, melodies, tales, harmony, & love. The Tano Jones Revelry released their full-length album, Spinning North, in February 2024 amassing well over 15 million streams worldwide on Spotify alone.
Brady Blade (Artist/Songwriter)
Brady Blade is a drummer, producer, and composer best known for collaborating with artists such as Dave Matthews Band, Emmylou Harris, Jewel, and Indigo Girls. His exceptional drumming abilities made him an extremely sought-after studio musician.
Adam Anders (Producer/Songwriter)
Creating the soundtracks of our lives, Adam Anders and Anders Media Inc. have sold more than 100 million albums and created the music for some of the most successful major motion pictures and television shows in history. His songs have broken music chart records and his work has earned him 3 GRAMMY® nominations, 2 People’s Choice Awards, 2 Golden Globe Awards, and an ARIA Award. Anders was the Executive Music Producer for the Warner Brothers film, Rock Of Ages, and for FOX-TV’s wildly popular television show, Glee. More recently, Anders Produced and Executive Music Produced the movie adaptation of the acclaimed musical, The Prom, for Netflix, and is currently the Executive Music Producer for FOX’s multi-generational musical drama, Monarch, and in post-production for his directorial debut, Journey to Bethlehem.
Tushar Apte (Producer/Songwriter)
Tushar Apte is an Australian writer/producer/composer based in Los Angeles. Apte has had successful releases with some of the world’s biggest artists, including Demi Lovato, Blackpink, BTS, Zayn, Nicki Minaj, Noah Cyrus, Chris Brown, Benson Boone and many more. Records that Apte has produced and written on have amassed over 2 billion streams.
Apte is also an accomplished Film and TV composer, having composed on shows for NBC (Zooey’s Incredible Playlist), BET (The Bobby Brown Story composed with Babyface), ITV (BBQ Champ), BBC, Netflix (Jr. Jams) and many more.
Samantha Cox (Vice President, Creative, BMI New York)
As Vice President, Creative, New York, Samantha Cox is responsible for overseeing the Pop, Rock and Indie team based in BMI’s New York office. She is also responsible for scouting and signing new songwriters and publishers, and maintaining relationships with existing BMI affiliates worldwide, as well as coordinating various songwriter nights, showcases and seminars.
As a 20-year veteran of BMI, Cox has been a critical force in the songwriter community, and has been instrumental in shaping the careers of numerous BMI songwriters, including Lady Gaga, Halsey, Ammar Malik, Bebe Rexha, 3 Doors Down, Shinedown, My Chemical Romance, Howie Day, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Flyleaf and many others.
Matt Maschi (Director of A&R, Jon Bellion Publishing Company)
Seasoned A&R professional with companies like Universal Music Group, Arthouse Entertainment, Sony Music Entertainment, and Atlantic Records. Currently, managing Jon Bellion and is an executive at Beautiful Mind Publishing.
Rohan Kohli (A&R, Warner Music Group)
Kohli joined the Warner Music Nashville A&R team in 2017, working extensively with GRAMMY® Award-winning duo Dan + Shay and 3x GRAMMY®-nominee Ingrid Andress. He began his career at Ozone Entertainment in New York as a manager for bands, including Boys Like Girls as well as songwriter/producers Sam Hollander and Dave Katz. He moved to Los Angeles and transitioned into full-time writer/producer management before settling in Nashville in 2013, where he worked with talents such as Paul DiGiovanni, Andy Albert, and more. Kohli graduated from Emory University in Atlanta with a degree in Economics.
Joe Ferrari (Head of A&R, Sony Music Canada)
Joe Ferrari is the Head of A&R at Sony Music Canada where he has led the development of an exciting and diverse roster, focused on nurturing exceptional Canadian talent. Under Ferrari’s leadership, artist development has been the cornerstone of Sony Music Canada’s A&R strategy, which has led to the success of artists such as popstar Tyler Shaw, breakout rapper Pressa, EDM mainstays Young Bombs, R&B newcomer Aqyila, and alt-pop artist laye to name a few. At home and abroad, Ferrari is recognized as one of Canada’s leading industry executives, known for his artist-friendly approach and forward-thinking perspective on the music industry.
Prior to leading the A&R team, Ferrari was responsible for implementing successful marketing campaigns for artists such as One Direction, Hozier, Sia and Odd Future. Joining Sony Music over 12 years ago, Ferrari had previously operated his own management company, Sons of Cicero, where he cut his teeth working with young luminaries such as Fritz Helder (Fritz Helder & The Phantoms, Azari & III).