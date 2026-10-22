Alan Jackson Pays Emotional Tribute to John Anderson, the Country Legend Who Inspired His Move to Nashville

Alan Jackson is paying tribute to John Anderson. Following Anderson’s death on Oct. 21, Jackson took to Instagram to remember the country singer.

“You’re one of the voices that led me to Nashville. And one of the most distinctive singer songwriters of the last few decades,” Jackson wrote alongside a photo of himself and his wife, Denise, posing with Anderson. “A real country man. ‘Count the memories.’ RIP.”

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Jackson has long cited Anderson as an influence on his work. Back in 1999, Jackson even performed Anderson’s song, “She Just Started Liking Cheatin’ Songs,” on his covers album, Under the Influence.

Jackson isn’t the only artist who’s paid tribute to Anderson in the wake of his death. Tim McGraw, who saw Anderson days before he died, remembered the late singer as “one of the defining voices in country music.”

“I am completely heartbroken by his passing,” McGraw wrote. “There will never be a stylist in music, any music, that was so defining as his. It’s just devastating. All of our love goes out to his family and the country music community.”

Blake Shelton also spoke out about Anderson, writing that he was “sick and stunned” over his death.

“But I am a very lucky man. I got the opportunity to find out that my hero wasn’t just the guy I hoped he’d be. He was so much more than that,” he wrote. “John was my friend. I got to see him last Sunday and I don’t even know why but I told him I loved him. That is what fills my heart in this moment. My love and prayers go out to John’s family. This one really hurts.”

What to Know About John Anderson

Anderson died in his sleep on Oct. 21. He was 71. Anderson’s cause of death has not been disclosed.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and best friend,” a post to Anderson’s Instagram page read. “To the world, he was a gifted country music singer whose voice and songs touched countless lives. To us, he was so much more. He was the heart of our family, the one who made us laugh, loved us fiercely, and made every ordinary moment feel special.”

“We are completely heartbroken,” the post continued. “His music will live on, but for us, his greatest legacy will always be the love he gave his family and the memories we will carry with us forever.”

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