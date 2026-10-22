Tim McGraw Heartbroken After Singing and Laughing With John Anderson Just Days Before His Death

Over the weekend, Tim McGraw celebrated his career when he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. After nearly four decades in the genre, the hitmaker entered the prestigious organization thanks to hits like “It’s Your Love” and “Just To See You Smile.” But while the evening centered on his accomplishments, McGraw had the honor of spending time with fellow inductees like John Anderson. Although McGraw explained how he was “goofing off” with Anderson, he was shocked to learn that the country legend sadly passed away at 71.

Cherishing every second in country music, Anderson spent more than 50 years leaving his mark on the industry. And not wasting a single second, he scored hits that included “Swingin’,” “Money in the Bank,” and “Straight Tequila Night.” Thanks to those hit songs, he was also inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He added the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame to his resume as well.

Videos by American Songwriter

With Anderson passing away on Wednesday, McGraw shared the last picture they took together at the Country Music Hall of Fame. He wrote, “I was talking with John Sunday night at the HOF ceremony. He was in such good spirits. We talked, we laughed, we sang his songs that I loved so much together, just goofing off. I am completely heartbroken by his passing.”

[RELATED: Country Music Mourns John Anderson: “Seminole Wind” Singer and Hall of Famer Dies at 71]

Tim McGraw Promises “There Will Never Be” Another John Anderson

Recalling the positivity he brought to every room and event, McGraw promised that Anderson was a unique treasure. “There will never be a stylist in music, any music, that was so defining as his. It’s just devastating. All of our love goes out to his family and the country music community. He was and is one of the defining voices in country music. So great. I am completely shook.”

Play video

Fans couldn’t agree with McGraw more as the post gained over 19,000 likes. Comments read:

“One of the most country voices to ever record a song. Find a jukebox and play K13 for John.”

“He’s gone like the Seminole wind on a straight tequila night, RIP.”

“Every time we lose a legend feels like a piece of our childhood is gone…gen-x.”

“When you heard that voice, there was never a doubt who was singing. So bummed to hear this.”

McGraw had no reason to believe Sunday night would be the last time he saw Anderson. They talked, laughed, and acted like they had plenty of time for another conversation. Only days later, those few minutes became something McGraw would cherish forever.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)