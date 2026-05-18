Ally Venable & The Texas Blues Tradition

In episode four of The Sound of Texas, we head to the Dallas-Fort Worth area with Ally Venable, a rising force in Texas blues who’s carrying the tradition forward while forging a sound entirely her own.

We start at Jimmy Wallace Guitars in Garland, where the walls are lined with vintage and rare instruments and the spirit of Texas blue is alive. From there, we head to the Fort Worth Stockyards, a historic district where visitors can find everything from western saloons and shops to the world’s only twice-daily cattle drive. We close out at the Granada Theater in Dallas, an iconic venue where legends have long graced the stage and the next generation continues to make its mark.