Bob Dylan Inspired What Became a Massive Hit for Sara Evans in 2004

In 2004, Sara Evans had a massive hit with “Suds In The Bucket”. The song, her first platinum-selling single, is from Restless, Evans’ fourth studio record.

“Suds In The Bucket” was written by Billy Montana and Tammy “Jenai” Wagoner. An uptempo, feel-good song, “Suds In The Bucket” tells the story of an 18-year-old girl who runs away with her boyfriend. The song says in part, “Our little pony-tailed girl, grown up to be a woman / Now she’s gone in the blink of an eye / She left the suds in the bucket / And the clothes hangin’ out on the line.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Evans had a No. 1 hit with this classic country song. So it’s a bit surprising that the writers drew inspiration from rock music’s Bob Dylan when writing “Suds In The Bucket”, but it’s true.

“The thing that I think I love the most about that song is the language,” Montana tells Songfacts. “We say, ‘Little pony-tail girl growed up to be a woman.’ Bob Dylan put in a song, I think it’s a line that goes, ‘Something I never knowed.’ Because he was rhyming it with ‘road.’ And so I was like, ‘Well, man, it can be done.’”

Sara Evans’ “Suds In The Bucket” Almost Went to Another Artist Instead

Play video

“Suds In The Bucket” seems tailor-made for Evans. But the songwriters actually had another artist in mind when they were writing “Suds In The Bucket”. A music industry tip sheet said Lee Ann Womack was looking for an uptempo song, which is what led to Montana and Wagoner writing “Suds In The Bucket”.

“There’s certain times when you get finished with a song, and you go, ‘Mission accomplished’,” Montana says. “Sometimes a song kind of leads you. So Jenai and I wanted to write something fun, something kind of lighthearted. And this was a rare instance where we had a lot of the music in advance of the lyric.”

Unlike most of Montana’s songs, the two writers had most of the melody first before writing the lyrics.

“We had a concept where we wanted a young girl leaving home,” Montana recalls. “And I said, ‘Well, what about she left the suds in the bucket, the clothes hanging out on the line?’ And Jenai’s mouth dropped open, and she said, ‘I love that.’ Because it just seemed like a unique way to say she left in a hurry.”

“Suds In The Bucket” is Evans’ third No.1 single. It is also the only song from Restless to reach the top of the chart. However, she did have a Top 5 single with “Perfect”.

Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli