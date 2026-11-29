In June 2026, Alan Jackson went out with a bang, capping off his illustrious three-decade country music career with a record-shattering final show at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. A star-studded lineup including Jake Owen, Little Big Town, Riley Green, Lee Ann Womack, Jon Pardi, Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Eric Church, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, and Lainey Wilson were all on hand to celebrate the end of an era that spanned 60 million records sold globally and 26 No. 1 Billboard country singles—most of which he wrote or co-wrote.

When reflecting on Jackson’s career highlights, songs such as “Chattahoochee” and “Remember When” frequently crop up as sterling examples of his artistry. However, when the 16-time CMA Award winner opens up about his most emotionally impactful work, he doesn’t automatically reach for the hits.

Videos by American Songwriter

“When I Saw You Leaving (For Nisey)”—the closing track to Jackson’s 2012 album Thirty Miles West—was never a hit, or even a single. However, the 68-year-old country legend wrote it in the midst of a deeply trying ordeal for him and his wife, Denise.

Alan Jackson Wrote This Song About His Wife’s Cancer Battle

Tying the knot on December 15, 1979, Alan Jackson will soon celebrate 47 years of marriage to his high school sweetheart, Denise. The couple has three daughters and one grandson.

Together, they have weathered the ups and downs of parenthood as well as the demands of touring and performing, in addition to Jackson’s ongoing battle Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease, a neurological disorder that affects the peripheral nerves responsible for transmitting signals between the brain, spinal cord, and the rest of the body.

Before the country singer’s diagnosis, however, Denise Jackson underwent a terrifying health ordeal of her own. In 2010, they learned the former flight attendant had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

“I was just in disbelief,” recalled the Grammy winner in an interview with Coping magazine. “Denise had never even been sick in her life.”

She Made a Full Recovery

After 30 days of radiation, two four-day rounds of chemotherapy, and a whole lot of prayer, doctors declared Denise cancer-free.

A few weeks after they learned of her diagnosis, Alan Jackson poured his heart out the best way he knew how: in a song.

“[This] song just sort of came to me,” he said. “The lyrics reflect the thoughts and feelings I had during that time.”

In “When I Saw You Leaving (For Nisey)”, the singer touches on the overwhelming flurry of emotions that flashed through his mind.

So shocked and disillusioned, helpless and confused, Jackson sings in the opening verse. Not knowing how and what to say, not accepting that it’s true / You can’t help but see the worst to come a thousand different ways / The same time trying to hold a strong and optimistic gaze.

Play video

In a 2021 interview with Essentials Radio on Apple Music Country, Jackson revealed he wrote the song for his wife as much as for himself.

[RELATED: The Grief, Determination, and Life Lessons Behind the No. 1 Hit Alan Jackson Wrote in Honor of His Late Father]

“My wife went through a tough time with cancer several years ago, and I wrote a song about that, and it was almost just something to help me as much as her,” he said. “And I didn’t know if I wanted it to be on the album, but it was. It wasn’t a single or anything, but I tried to think that it might help other people that are going through something like that.”

Featured city by Beth Gwinn/FilmMagic